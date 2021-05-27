Domestic electronics sector set to grow 12-17% in FY22: CRISIL SME Tracker

-
ALSO READ
Fuelled by exports, leather units to turn the corner: CRISIL SME Tracker
Units in chemicals sector set for rebound in revenue: CRISIL SME Tracker
A new avatar: Making a case for crypto-currencies to fill SME financing gap
Restricted launches will hurt EPC real estate players: CRISIL SME Tracker
After initial hit, health-care units likely to recover: CRISIL SME Tracker
-
The domestic electronics sector’s revenue is set to rebound 12-17 per cent to ~8-8.3 trillion in the current fiscal year (FY22), helped by the low-base effect of fiscal year 2021 and government facilitations such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which promotes manufacturing rather than just assembling of products.
The outlook, therefore, has improved for the domestic electronics sector, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that account for 20-40 per cent of the industry’s revenue.
Segments such as mobile phones, consumer and industrial electronics, computer hardware and strategy (constituting over 70 per cent of industry revenue) are expected to see robust growth, with mobile phones in the vanguard (with 15-20 per cent year-on-year growth expected this fiscal year).
Interestingly, the pandemic has proven to be a boon for mobile phones and computer hardware segments because of work from home/ anywhere, with affordable smartphones making things even better. This “new normal” and PLI are expected to boost the prospects of the domestic electronics sector. Additionally, as the economy recovers, so should discretionary spending, which again will be salutary.
As demand improves and pricing pressure reduces, margins should expand by 0-50 basis points this fiscal year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU