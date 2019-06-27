Over half the SME universe in the red: Here're the top losers since 2012

One in every two small and medium enterprises (SMEs) listed on the SME platform of exchanges since 2012 is trading in the red. On Thursday, the BSE listed the 300th company on its SME platform.

Together with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 507 companies have been listed on SME platforms since 2012, when the platform was first started. Of these, 259 or 51 per cent are in the red, and 47 have shed more than 75 per cent over their issue price. Despite the possibility of high returns, experts said there was a high probability of losing one’s entire capital in SME stocks. ...