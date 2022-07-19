JUST IN
You are here: Home » Specials » TakeTwo » Stories

India's bet on gas-based economy runs into Ukraine war challenges
Business Standard

After decades of controversy, Tamilnad Mercantile preps for future and IPO

The storied bank hopes to put its troubles behind it with its impending IPO

Topics
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank | IPO | Securities and Exchange Board of India

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Tamilnad Mer­cantile Bank, TMB
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 15,827,495 equity shares and an offer-for-sale of up to 12,505 equity shares by shareholders.

June was a memorable month for the 101-year-old Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB). Last month, the Thoothukudi-based bank witnessed two new landmarks in a history in which the last three decades could easily qualify for a Kollywood blockbuster. First, it held three annual general meetings — the 98th, 99th and 100th — all on the same day (June 9). Second, it received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to go ahead with its initial public offering (IPO), to raise around Rs 1,000 crore.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, July 19 2022. 18:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.