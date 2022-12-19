JUST IN
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Fireside chat with RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

Das as the RBI Governor is widely credited with having spearheaded RBI's proactive approach in handling the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic with 'whatever it takes' approach

BS Reporter 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo: Bloomberg)

Shaktikanta Das, a former Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1980 batch who had served as secretary, department of revenue and department of economic affairs, became the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 12, 2018.

During his long tenure in the finance ministry he was directly associated with the preparation of as many as eight Union Budgets.

Immediately prior to his current assignment, Das was a Member of the 15th Finance Commission and G20 Sherpa of India.

Das is widely credited with having spearheaded RBI’s proactive approach in handling the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic with ‘whatever it takes’ approach.

Days after the nationwide lockdown was announced, the monetary policy committee (MPC), which is chaired by Das, decided to slash interest rates in an off-policy meeting. Many more measures, including a three-month moratorium on loan repayment, a one-time restructuring of loans without asking banks to make provisions for such a debt recast, and several liquidity measures were taken to support industries and individuals.

Das has also served as India’s Alternate Governor in the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), New Development Bank (NDB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

He has represented India in international fora like the IMF, G20, Brics and Saarc. Das is a postgraduate from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 20:06 IST

