BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Meet the top CIOs of mutual fund industry

Lakshmi Iyer, CEO, investment advisory, Kotak investment advisors





Lakshmi Iyer raised eyebrows when she decided to become a finance professional. She continues to break glass ceilings with her continuous ascent in an industry which is still largely a male preserve. She was chief investment officer (debt) and head of products at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company. This year, she was appointed CEO of its investment advisory business. Iyer’s is an authoritative voice in India’s asset management industry.

S Naren, CIO, ICICI prudential Mutual Fund





Sankaran Naren is currently the Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at ICICI Prudential MF. He is one of the most well-known investment gurus in the country and appreciated for his value-oriented approach. Naren has vast experience across the spectrum of the financial services industry, which includes investment banking, fund management, equity research, and stockbroking operations. Naren has been associated with the ICICI Prudential AMC since October 2004.

Mahesh Patil, CIO, Aiditya Birla sun life mutual fund





Mahesh Patil is the head of investments at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company and oversees over Rs 3 trillion worth of assets under management. As he directly manages funds such as frontline equity, multi-cap and focused equity. Patil has more than 30 years of experience and has been with the fund house since 2005.

R Srinivasan, CIO, Equity, SBI Mutual Fund





R Srinivasan, who joined SBI Mutual Fund in 2009, has been heading the equity team at India’s largest fund house since 2013. Currently, he directly manages over 10 schemes, ranging from focused equity funds to flexi-cap funds, to small-cap funds. He has more than 28 years of experience in the finance industry, having previously worked at several leading organisations. Srinivasan is a postgraduate in Commerce and holds an MFM degree from the University of Mumbai.

Rajeev Thakkar, CIO, PPFAS Mutual Fund





Rajeev Thakkar is currently the and Director of PPFAS Mutual Fund. He has more than two decades of experience in a variety of capital market segments, such as investment banking, corporate finance, securities broking and managing clients’ investments in equities. Thakkar is a strong believer in the school of “value investing” and is heavily influenced by the approach of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. He has a keen eye for spotting undervalued companies.