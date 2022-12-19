BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: NBFC bigshots to speak on prospects ahead

Ramesh Iyer, VC & MD, Mahindra Financial Services





Ramesh Iyer is the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Mahindra & . He has been instrumental in building Mahindra Finance since 1994 into one of India’s leading rural finance companies. Earlier, it was a captive finance company. Iyer joined the Mahindra group in 1979 as a management trainee after completing an MBA from Mumbai University. He then moved first to Golden Tobacco Company and later Ashok Leyland, before moving to Mahindra Finance, where he rose to MD in 2001.

Keki Mistry, VC & CEO, HDFC





Keki Mistry started his career in 1975 with AF Ferguson & Co, a well-known chartered accountancy firm, followed by short stints with Hindustan Unilever and Indian Hotels Company. He joined in 1981 and held several positions before being inducted into the board as executive director in 1993. He was appointed Managing Director in 2000, Vice Chairman and Managing Director in 2007, and Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 2010. He is responsible for the overall functioning of the corporation.

Umesh G Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance





Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman at Shriram Finance, was earlier Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Shriram Transport Finance Company. He has 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. He started his career with the Shriram Group as an executive trainee in 1987, and has worked in several key leadership roles of the business.

He has been instrumental in making Shriram Transport India’s largest commercial vehicle financier. He is co-chairman of the industry body for NBFCs, the Finance Industry Development Council.

Rajiv Sabharwal, MD & CEO, Tata Capital





Rajiv Sabharwal has been MD and CEO of Tata Capital since 2018. He has over 29 years’ experience in the banking and financial services industry. Previously, he was a partner in True North Managers LLP. Prior to that, he was Executive Director on the board of ICICI Bank and was responsible for several businesses, including retail banking and business banking. Sabharwal has also served as the Chairman of ICICI Home Finance and was on the board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. He holds a BTech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Delhi, and has a postgraduate diploma in management from IIM Lucknow.

Rakesh Singh, MD & CEO, Finance





Rakesh Singh has been MD and CEO of Finance since 2011. Previously, Singh also served as the Director on the Board of Housing Finance. He has played a crucial role in driving the growth trajectory of both the NBFC and housing finance businesses. Singh has over 27 years of experience in the sector. Prior to joining Aditya Birla Finance, Singh spent 16 years with Standard Chartered Bank, heading the mortgage business in India. He has attended advanced management programmes at Harvard Business School and IIM Kolkata.