JUST IN
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Meet industry leaders of life insurance sector
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: SFB leaders discuss big dreams of small banks
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Meet the leaders of digital, payments banks
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: NBFC bigshots to speak on prospects ahead
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Leading economists to discuss recession fears
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Who's leading the way in banking technology?
BS BFSI Insight Summit: Top pvt bank execs to take part in panel discussion
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Fireside chat with SIDBI Chairman S Ramann
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: RBI Deputy Guv M Rajeshwar Rao to speak
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Sebi member Ashwani Bhatia to speak at event
You are here: Home » Specials Â» News
BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Meet the top CIOs of mutual fund industry
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: RBI Deputy Guv T Rabi Sankar to speak

Sankar was Executive Director of the Reserve Bank before being elevated to the post of Deputy Governor. A career central banker, he joined the RBI in 1990 and has worked in a variety of positions

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | BFSI | Jawaharlal Nehru University

BS Reporter 

T Rabi Sankar, Dy Guv RBI, BFSI Summit
T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor, RBI

Rabi Sankar, who holds an M Phil (Master of Philosophy) in economics from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, was appointed Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India in May 2021.

Sankar was Executive Director of the Reserve Bank before being elevated to the post of Deputy Governor. A career central banker, he joined the RBI in 1990 and has worked in a variety of positions, including payments and settlement, financial markets and public debt management.

His areas of expertise include exchange rate management, reserves portfolio management, public debt management, monetary operations and development, regulation and surveillance of financial markets, payment systems and IT infrastructure.

Rabi Sankar has served as an IMF consultant (2005-11) on developing government bond markets and debt management. He has represented RBI at international forums like the Bank for International Settlements and various internal and external expert committees and working groups.

In addition to his professional career at RBI, he is Chairman, Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services (IFTAS), member of the board of directors of ReBIT, and a member of the governing council of IDRBT. He is also driving the RBI’s ambitious central bank digital currency (CBDC) project.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 00:33 IST

`
.