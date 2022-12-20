BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: RBI Deputy Guv T Rabi Sankar to speak

Rabi Sankar, who holds an M Phil (Master of Philosophy) in economics from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, was appointed Deputy Governor of the in May 2021.



Sankar was Executive Director of the Reserve Bank before being elevated to the post of Deputy Governor. A career central banker, he joined the RBI in 1990 and has worked in a variety of positions, including payments and settlement, financial markets and public debt management.



His areas of expertise include exchange rate management, reserves portfolio management, public debt management, monetary operations and development, regulation and surveillance of financial markets, payment systems and IT infrastructure.

Rabi Sankar has served as an IMF consultant (2005-11) on developing government bond markets and debt management. He has represented RBI at international forums like the Bank for International Settlements and various internal and external expert committees and working groups.



In addition to his professional career at RBI, he is Chairman, Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services (IFTAS), member of the board of directors of ReBIT, and a member of the governing council of IDRBT. He is also driving the RBI’s ambitious central bank digital currency (CBDC) project.