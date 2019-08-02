Cat got your tongue: Getting a taste of civet coffee in Bengaluru

The latest entrant to Bengaluru’s ever-burgeoning coffee-crafting space, set in a green leafy bylane in Indiranagar, already has a steady stream of customers.

After carefully studying the hand-written boards at the Ainmane Cafe and Speciality Store, a first-time visitor asks at the counter, “Is this really from the civet or just a regular cat?” His question elicits laughter, but he doesn’t wait for an answer before placing an order for a cup of kopi luwak, the Indonesian term for “civet coffee”. A little later, a lady buying some of the Monsooned Malabar ...