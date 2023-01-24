JUST IN
Microfinance attracts renewed attention after RBI's interest rate cap move
The gas paradox: Govt encouraging huge investment to push demand
Sexual harassment complaints in the sporting world in single digits
Explained: Why the 'sponsorless' mutual funds could be a good idea
Crude compulsions in Budget: Oil prices to put pressure on govt finances
Govt bond market likely to see an explosion of new products in FY24
Sparking the EV supply chain: India trying to reduce dependence on China
Instamart tests Swiggy's appetite for biz growth amid rising losses
Roadblocks on exit route: GM, Ford struggle with lingering staff problems
India may be in better economic shape to create a rupee trade zone
You are here: Home » Specials Â» TakeTwo Â» Stories
Microfinance attracts renewed attention after RBI's interest rate cap move
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Dialysis business in growth mode amid rising treatment demand in India

The industry estimates that there are some 20 million patients with chronic kidney disease in India, but only 20 per cent get dialysis treatment

Topics
Dialysis | Kidney diseases | India

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Dialysis
Image via Shutterstock

Every week, 220,000 to 250,000 Indians undergo three sessions each of haemodialysis (a treatment to filter wastes and water from the blood). But that amounts to a fraction of Indians who need this treatment. The industry estimates that there are some 20 million patients with chronic kidney disease in India, but only 20 per cent get dialysis treatment. The remaining 80 per cent either can’t access it because they live in rural areas or can’t afford it since dialysis is largely an out-of-pocket expense. The affordability factor is striking because dialysis in India costs $25 a session compared with $300 a session in the US.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Dialysis

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 18:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.