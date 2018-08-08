IPL brand value soars to $6.3 billion: Duff and Phelps

The steep rise in the media rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has resulted in a massive jump in the brand valuation of the IPL ecosystem.

According to the Duff & Phelps IPL Brand Valuation Report 2018, the brand value of the IPL soared from $5.3 billion in 2017 to $6.3 billion this year. The latest edition of the IPL set a relatively different tone as compared to its previous editions with a new broadcasting partner for IPL in the form of Star India Private Limited (SIPL), which acquired the five-year (2018-22) global broadcast and digital rights for approximately $2.55 ...