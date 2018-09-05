Lego house minus plastic: Toy brick maker plans to use sustainable material

The chief executive officer of Lego says it’s difficult to know the financial implications of a plan — backed by one of Denmark’s richest families — to no longer make toy bricks from plastic. “It’s hard to say,” Niels B Christiansen said by phone from Lego’s headquarters in western Denmark. “I’m not even sure that we currently yet can live up to the quality that we want.

But it’s an agenda that we want to drive and an agenda that our owner is behind. We want to become a leader on this.” Controlled by ...