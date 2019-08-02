Salaam Bombay: An ode to the glorious city before it became Mumbai

It’s open season now, a sort of rite of monsoon. Wet-behind-the-ears television reporters, sometimes in ankle-deep water, breathlessly intone about flooding or the latest building-collapse that has trapped people under the debris; anchors put on sombre faces and ask them inane questions; and pundits gravely bemoan urban decay as yet another affliction troubling India.

Even worse, events in other big cities don’t draw such harsh attention. As the media has anointed Mumbai “Maximum City”, it surely cannot crumble. They are right, of course, but Mumbai when it was ...