Statsguru: Six charts show India’s declining foreign exchange reserves

On Friday, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed that India’s further declined by $3.8 billion. The country’s have fallen by $108.2 billion to $524.5 billion since the beginning of the year (chart 1). However, India is not the only country to witness a decline in . A Business Standard analysis shows that until September-end, reserves for Bangladesh and Vietnam had declined more than India’s. Among the BRICS economies (excluding Russia), India suffered the maximum decline in reserves (chart 2).