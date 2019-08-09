Sustainable fashion: From a fish-skin bag to clothes made from hemp

The only way to ensure that a more eco-friendly and sustainable lifestyle becomes mainstream is to back it up with quality products, believes Anu Tandon Vieira of Mumbai-based startup The Retyrement Plan.

Here's a look at brands that espouse a sustainable lifestyle through products that stem from a strong design philosophy: What the fish After spending a few years building private jets as an engineer, when Solapur's Mayura Davda-Shah wanted to launch a sustainable fashion brand, she chose to do it with fish leather, usually treated as discard in the ...