The 1947 Partition Archive: South Asia's largest oral history collection

About two decades ago, on a rainy winter afternoon in New York, I waited at a street corner for my father to drive by and pick me up. I was 15 and had just finished a college tour at the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan. Just then the rain and wind picked up, so I hurried to seek shelter at the closest open shop.

It happened to be a darkly lit Goodwill second-hand goods shop. I waited out the rainstorm in Goodwill. There, an intriguing wall piece caught my eye: A crumbled poster had been straightened and placed in a frame. A small piece of painter’s tape with the writing ...