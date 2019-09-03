The Strategist Quiz 629

1This famous management theorist, consultant, and engineer was subject to imprisonment when he and his wife visited Russia in the 1950s from the US for espionage and anti-Soviet activities. He is known for his famous management concept which he published in his seminal paper in Paris during the early 1930s.

Name him and his management concept 2The caduceus is the traditional symbol of Hermes and features two snakes winding around an often winged staff. It is a symbol of the US Army medical Corps. Name this entity founded in 1828 in Antwerp and currently publicly listed in the ...