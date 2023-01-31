Uncounted costs of energy transitions to reduce carbon emissions

Last week, speaking in Gandhinagar at the first meeting of the B20 (Business 20), which brings together corporate leaders within the G20 framework, Sanjiv Puri, chairman and managing director of ITC, said, “It is important as we traverse this complex journey of energy transition that the process is inclusive. No country, no community, no enterprise should be excluded in the process. Otherwise, the whole challenge of social inequality will only get accentuated.”