What makes Tata Docomo's KISS ad guru KS Chakravarthy's pet campaign

Which is your best campaign and why have you chosen it? Which year was the campaign launched? No creative guy is ever going to be able to pick one campaign he would unequivocally call his “best”. But one campaign I certainly remember very vividly is KISS — the stand up comedy series featuring Ranbir Kapoor that we did for Tata Docomo in 2011 during the Indian Premier League.

For starters, we shot 43 ads in the series — in two days. For another, once the idea was cracked and approved (I shared the idea — Keep It Simple, Silly — with Gurinder Sandu ...