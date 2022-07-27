44th Chess Olympiad: How Chennai prepared for world's biggest Chess event

The 44th International Olympiad, organised by Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE), is just a day away from its opening ceremony on July 28, 2022, in . It has been an extraordinary journey by the government of Tamil Nadu to pull in such efforts and host India's first-ever International Olympiad.

How did get the hosting rights?

On February 25, 2022, FIDE announced that it will move the Olympiad from Moscow and is searching for an alternate place to host the event. However, it was not until March 16, 2022, that was officially announced as the host city for the 44th Olympiad.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin rejoiced at the announcement, tweeting, "Delighted that the Chess Capital of India is set to host the 44th Chess Olympiad! A proud moment for Tamil Nadu! Chennai warmly welcomes all the Kings and Queens from around the world! #ChessOlympiad2022."

What is the venue for the event, and who will be attending the opening ceremony?

Poonjeri Village in Mamallapuram, a UNESCO heritage site located about 50 kilometres from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, was chosen as the venue for the event, which will begin on July 28 and last till August 10, 2022.

It was announced that the opening ceremony, which will feature programs based on the state's rich cultural heritage, will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium and attended by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, among other dignitaries.

What's the budget for the event?

Speaking at an event organised by a media group in Chennai, Stalin revealed that the state government had announced a budget of Rs 92 crore for the Ches Olympiad. It will be used for the smooth functioning of the event.

What are the special facilities provided by the Tamil Nadu govt for the event?

On Monday, July 26, 2022, the Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for schools, colleges, and other non-essential government offices in four districts of Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu for Thursday, July 28, given the opening day of the 44th International Chess Olympiad.

A 24×7 control room has been set up to assist the participants, guests, and public and ensure that the accommodation and other facilities such as parking, water and power supply, road facilities, etc. are being taken care of.

To ensure that the maximum audience reaches the venue, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department plans to run five hop-on hop-off buses for tourists to and from Mamallapuram, free of cost.

"The hop-on hop-off bus services were in action ten years ago. Now we are relaunching them alongside this Olympiad. We have identified 19 stops, a total of five buses will be used to take the visitors every one hour and it will be free of cost," Sandeep Nanduri, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), was quoted as saying to Indian Express.

Who is the mascot of the 44th Chess Olympiad?

The event's official mascot has been named 'Thambi', a horse clad in the traditional Veshti –Sattai. Buses with 'Namma Chess, Namma Pride' written over them alongside a picture of Thambi were flagged by Stalin to travel across the city.

Rajnikanth and AR Rahman roped in for the promotion of the event

While AR Rahman composed the official anthem of the Olympiad titled 'Vanakkam Chennai', which featured him alongside MK Stalin and dancers with the iconic Napier Bridge in the background, Superstar Rajinikanth released the teaser of that video on July 15, 2022.

How many countries and players are participating in the 44th International Chess Olympiad?

India has a golden chance of winning the gold medal at the Olympiad as neither Russia nor China are able to participate in the event. While China has pulled out, citing Covid as a reason, Russia has been debarred from all sporting events due to its war on Ukraine.

However, a total of 343 teams from 187 countries are participating in the event, with 25 players from India participating under the mentorship of legendary Indian Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand.