4th Asian Youth Athletics Championships postponed to October 2021

The fourth Asian Youth Championships, scheduled to be held in Kuwait City from March 1 to 4, has been postponed to October 2021, the Asian Association (AAA) has told its member federations.

The Federation of India (AFI) said on Wednesday that the AAA has also informed member federations of the cancellation of the Asian Race Walking Championships scheduled for March 21 in Nomi, Japan.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has also postponed sixth Asian Beach Games scheduled to be held in Sanya City, China from April 2 to 10, 2021 till further notice. Athletics is one of the new sporting disciplines that was added to the Asian Beach Games programme.

--IANS

rkm/qma

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)