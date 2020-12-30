JUST IN
IND vs AUS: Cummins feels red-ball creates best contest between bat, ball

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has won hearts with his effort in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval

ANI  |  Cricket 

Pat Cummins. Photo: cricketcomau

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins might have won hearts with his effort in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, but the pacer feels red-ball cricket isn't going anywhere as it creates the fairest contest between bat and ball.

India and Australia had an even contest in the first innings of the pink-ball Test, however, the hosts' pace battery came all guns blazing in the second essay and bundled the visitors for 36 -- with Mohammad Shami retiring hurt.

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne had called for using the pink ball in all Test matches, citing that the red ball "doesn't do anything" and goes soft after 25 overs.

Cummins, who was the highest wicket-taker for Australia in the day-night contest, feels one or two games with the pink-ball in a year is good and disagreed with the idea of playing all Test matches with the pink ball.

"I still love Test cricket with the red ball as well. The games with the pink ball are great as in an event, like one or two Tests maybe in a year. But red-ball Test, yeah! that's not going anywhere. I think it creates the fairest contest between bat and ball. We had some great pink-ball Test matches and I think the Adelaide Oval did a great job with the pitch they provided, but I still feel with the red ball you have the best contest," said Cummins while replying to a query from ANI.

The India vs Australia Test series is also a part of ICC World Test Championship.

Cricket Australia on Tuesday confirmed that the third Test between Australia and India will remain at the Sydney Cricket Ground as scheduled. Cummins, who is really excited for the third Test, feels spinner Nathan Lyon will benefit from the slowness of the wicket.

"Yeah, our record in Sydney is really good. In terms of pitch it is closed to MCG and other wickets, like normally quite dry, a little bit on the slower side," said Cummins in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

"So for Nathan Lyon, there will be some turn. Yeah really excited to get on a different wicket and playing in front of home fans is really special," he added.

India leveled the four-match series on Tuesday after securing an eight-wicket win in the Boxing Day Test. The third Test between both teams will begin on January 7.

First Published: Wed, December 30 2020. 08:42 IST

