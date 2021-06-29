80% capacity crowd to be allowed at Edgbaston for England-Pakistan ODI

-
Birmingham's Edgbaston Stadium has been confirmed as part of the UK Government's Events Research Programme (ERP) and it will operate at 80 per cent capacity for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) between England and Pakistan.
Taking place on July 13 (Tuesday), Edgbaston will be able to accommodate around 19,000 fans, including under 16s, in the stadium bowl and hospitality lounges without social distancing as part of the research study.
Stuart Cain, Chief Executive at Edgbaston, in an official release said: "It is fantastic for sport in the West Midlands that so many cricket fans will be able to enjoy another blockbuster fixture in England versus Pakistan at Edgbaston."
"The recent Test match gave us a fantastic opportunity to build a new model for large scale sporting events and I am pleased to see elements of this first trial being carried forward for the Pakistan match. Technology played a big part in this and we will again focus on using this as a way of creating a safe environment whilst enhancing Edgbaston's reputation as one of the best atmospheres in world cricket," he added.
All attendees will be required to show a negative COVID Lateral Flow Test result, this is necessary for anyone aged 11 years and older, or proof of two vaccinations (first and second dose) at least 14 days before the fixture to secure entry.
Earlier, Edgbaston's successfully hosted the Test match between England and New Zealand, which accommodated around 60,000 spectators (70 per cent capacity) across four days with the same spectator entry requirements.
