Women's ODI: England beat India by 8 wkts, take 1-0 lead in 3-match series

England Women defeated India Women by eight wickets in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.
Put in to bat, India Women scored 201 for eight. Skipper Mithali Raj top-scored with a 108-ball 72-run knock while Punam Raut made 32.
For England Women, Sophie Ecclestone (3/40) was the pick of the bowlers, while Anya Shrubsole (2/33) and Katherine Brunt (2/35) shared four wickets between them.
Tammy Beaumont (87 not out) and Nat Sciver (74 not out) struck quick half-centuries as England Women comfortably chased down the target in 34.5 overs.
Brief Scores:
India Women: 201 for eight in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 72; Sophie Ecclestone 3/40).
England Women: 202 for 2 in 34.5 overs (Tammy Beaumont 87 not out, Nat Sciver 74 not out; Jhulan Goswami 1/25).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
