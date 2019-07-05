87-year-old cricket-loving granny to be the face of a Pepsi ad campaign

Charulata Patel, the 87-year-old adorable granny, who cheered for Team India in the ICC World Cup match against Bangladesh, has been roped-in by Pepsi-Co as its face for swag campaign, Economic Times reported.

The lady was spotted at the stadium in Birmingham supporting the team and her enthusiasm rivalled that of the youngsters. After the match ended, Indian captain and went to her and sought her blessings. Videos of her blowing the vuvuzela and talking to Virat and Rohit went viral on the social media and it was much appreciated. Her enthusiasm and passion for the team was hailed as the true spirit of an Indian cricket fan.

is running the 'Swag' ad campaign for the with the hashtag #HarGhoontMeinSwagHai. By bringing in Charulata Patel, the campaign may get a whole new dimension.

ET reported, "Pepsi is honoured to bring the story of the unassailable swag of Charulata Patel," a spokesperson said. "Her passion for the game shows the world that age is no bar when it comes to living life in the moment."