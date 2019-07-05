87-year-old cricket-loving granny to be the face of a Pepsi ad campaign

-
Charulata Patel, the 87-year-old adorable granny, who cheered for Team India in the ICC World Cup match against Bangladesh, has been roped-in by Pepsi-Co as its face for swag campaign, Economic Times reported.
The lady was spotted at the stadium in Birmingham supporting the team and her enthusiasm rivalled that of the youngsters. After the match ended, Indian captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma went to her and sought her blessings. Videos of her blowing the vuvuzela and talking to Virat and Rohit went viral on the social media and it was much appreciated. Her enthusiasm and passion for the team was hailed as the true spirit of an Indian cricket fan.
PepsiCo is running the 'Swag' ad campaign for the ICC World Cup 2019 with the hashtag #HarGhoontMeinSwagHai. By bringing in Charulata Patel, the campaign may get a whole new dimension.
ET reported, "Pepsi is honoured to bring the story of the unassailable swag of Charulata Patel," a PepsiCo spokesperson said. "Her passion for the game shows the world that age is no bar when it comes to living life in the moment."
87 year old Charulata Patel who was seen cheering for India in the stands during #BANvIND match: I have been watching cricket for last many decades, from the time I was in Africa. Earlier I used to watch on TV when I was working, but now that I am retired I watch it live. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/VL1P3k6czs— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019