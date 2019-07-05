JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 » News

ICC cricket World Cup 2019: Peter Handscomb to replace injured Shaun Marsh
Business Standard

87-year-old cricket-loving granny to be the face of a Pepsi ad campaign

Charulata Patel was spotted blowing a vuvuzela at the stadium in Birmingham in support of the Indian team

BS Web Team 

87-year-old Charulata Patel holds Indian flag and cheers for team India before a match between India and Bangladesh in ICC CWC 2019 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday | Photo: ANI
87-year-old Charulata Patel holds Indian flag and cheers for team India before a match between India and Bangladesh in ICC CWC 2019 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday | Photo: ANI

Charulata Patel, the 87-year-old adorable granny, who cheered for Team India in the ICC World Cup match against Bangladesh, has been roped-in by Pepsi-Co as its face for swag campaign, Economic Times reported.

The lady was spotted at the stadium in Birmingham supporting the team and her enthusiasm rivalled that of the youngsters. After the match ended, Indian captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma went to her and sought her blessings. Videos of her blowing the vuvuzela and talking to Virat and Rohit went viral on the social media and it was much appreciated. Her enthusiasm and passion for the team was hailed as the true spirit of an Indian cricket fan.

PepsiCo is running the 'Swag' ad campaign for the ICC World Cup 2019 with the hashtag #HarGhoontMeinSwagHai. By bringing in Charulata Patel, the campaign may get a whole new dimension.

ET reported, "Pepsi is honoured to bring the story of the unassailable swag of Charulata Patel," a PepsiCo spokesperson said. "Her passion for the game shows the world that age is no bar when it comes to living life in the moment."
First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 08:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY