AIFF announces Covid-19 relief grant for category 1 and 2 referees

All Federation has come up with a COVID-19 relief grant to support the Category 1 and 2 active Referees, and Assistant Referees who have been adversely affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This grant is one-time financial assistance for match officials who are managed by the AIFF through their participation as officials in AIFF competitions.

The match officials eligible for the COVID-19 relief grant are those who do not have a permanent job or income aside from the match fee and allowances earned through officiating in football competitions as of June 2021.

Under the assistance, 164 eligible match officials (Cat 1 and Cat 2) will be receiving one-time financial assistance. The total outlay for this assistance is around Rs. 25 lakh.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the world especially the sports industry hard and the essential COVID safety protocols have resulted in lack of sporting activities barring a few major professional events," said AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das in a release.

"In our endeavour to move forward together, the AIFF understands that this has led to job and income loss for many who depend on these activities to earn their income. With the pandemic now extending beyond a year but with uncertainty still prevailing on when activities can start fully there are several people struggling financially," he added.

