Rafael Crivellaro to stay at Chennaiyin FC, signs multi-year contract

Attacking midfielder Rafael Crivellaro on Friday extended his stay at (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on a multi-year contract.

The 32-year-old Brazilian, who captained the two-time ISL champions in 2020/21, was ruled out for almost half the season after suffering an ankle injury during the game against ATK Mohun Bagan.

In his 27 ISL appearances for CFC, Crivellaro has been one of the most consistent performers in the league. With seven goals and eight assists in the 2019/20 season, he was instrumental to the club's runners-up finish.

Apart from having played in one of the world's most prestigious club competitions, the Europa League, Crivellaro was also part of the Portuguese top-tier side Vitoria Guimaraes, which won Taca de Portugal (Portuguese Cup) in 2012/13.

"I'm very happy to continue with Chennaiyin FC. Ever since I joined the club, I've had a special bond with the fans, the city and the staff. I love Chennai. For me, it is always felt like home. Last season, injury kept me away, and now I can't wait to get back with the team and give it everything on the field," the Brazilian said on his return to the club for a third straight season.

"Rafa (Rafael Crivellaro) has been a key player for us ever since he joined, and the statistics will tell you that. We missed him last season due to injury. We are overjoyed to be able to continue with the best player in the ISL within our setup," the club's co-owner Vita Dani said.

--IANS

akm/

