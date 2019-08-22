Akhtar wants 'match-winner' Rohit in playing 11 in opening Test against WI

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has backed India's limited-overs deputy to be a part of the playing XI for the opening Test against West Indies and feels that not picking the batsman will be 'wrong.

Speaking on his official Youtube channel, Akhtar said that since Rohit was a part of the squad for the two-match Test series against the Windies, it was important that he should also be given a chance in the XI to go out and grab his opportunity.

"I know Rohit has been given chances to play in the Test format earlier and he has not been able to grab on to the opportunity. But I believe he should be included in the team. He is a big match-winner, and not including him will be wrong. He is in good form and he should be given a chance right away," the 44-year-old expressed.

"When you have selected him in the squad, leaving him out of the playing XI should not be an option. I believe he will showcase his talent in the longest format of the game, he will become a great player in the Test format as well," Akhtar added.

Meanwhile, speaking on the Indian team, which had crashed out of the ICC World Cup after losing the semi-final contest against New Zealand this year, Akhtar also said the Virat Kohli-led team has recovered well. Earlier, India had outclassed West Indies in the just concluded T20I and ODI series.

"The team has recovered well after the World Cup set-back, and I believe they will perform well against West Indies in the Test series," Akhtar concluded.