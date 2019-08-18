JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » India tour of West Indies 2019 » News

PKL 2019, Day 26 highlights: Tamil Thalaivas, Pune play a thrilling tie
Business Standard

India tour of West Indies: BCCI denies any threat to Indian cricket team

There was a hoax message which was spread on social media, indicating security threat to the team. However, a BCCI source told ANI that there was no threat to the team.

ANI 

India cricket team after winning the first T20I against West Indies (Photo: BCCI)
India cricket team after winning the first T20I against West Indies (Photo: BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday denied any threat to the Indian cricket team, which is currently in West Indies.

There was a hoax message which was spread on social media, indicating security threat to the team. However, a BCCI source told ANI that there was no threat to the team.

India have already won both T20I and ODI series against West Indies. Both the teams will now compete in a two-match Test match series.

The first Test match between India and West Indies will start from August 22.
First Published: Sun, August 18 2019. 21:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY