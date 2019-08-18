India tour of West Indies: BCCI denies any threat to Indian cricket team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday denied any threat to the Indian cricket team, which is currently in West Indies.

There was a hoax message which was spread on social media, indicating security threat to the team. However, a source told ANI that there was no threat to the team.

India have already won both T20I and ODI series against West Indies. Both the teams will now compete in a two-match Test match series.

The first Test match between India and West Indies will start from August 22.