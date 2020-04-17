Alex Carey feels IPL 2020 may not take place over coronavirus pandemic

Australia’s wicket-keeper batsman feels that the 13th edition of (IPL 2020) might not take place because of the pandemic.

has bought the Australian southpaw for Rs 2.40 crore during players’ auction.

"It would have been nice to be in Delhi and playing cricket. It was my first time selected to be a part of the IPL. Currently, at this stage it is looking likely that it might not go ahead," Carey said in a Cricket Australia video release.

The was scheduled to commence on March 29. However, the league has now been postponed until further notice by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Carey said he is uncertain over when the pandemic will end but added that it is a 'good opportunity' for players to refresh and recharge.

"It's a difficult one at the moment because we're just so uncertain of how long this might carry on for... At the moment, I'm seeing it as a really good opportunity for the guys to refresh and recharge," he said.

ALSO READ: It's official: BCCI suspends IPL 2020 till further notice over coronavirus



“It would be a disappointment if the ICC T20 World Cup doesn’t take place”



Carey also said that he would be disappointed if the ICC T20 World Cup does not take place due to pandemic



"It would be disappointing obviously. We have had a couple of big T20I series in probably the last six months. We have been playing really good cricket in that format at the moment. If it does not go ahead, it is going to be disappointing for myself and a lot of other people who would love to watch the T20 World Cup," Carey said.

Despite expressing disappointment over the possibility of the World Cup not taking place, Carey said the priority should be to make sure everyone is healthy and safe.

"We have got to put the virus first and foremost and making sure everyone is healthy and safe before we even consider going back to even training as a team," he said.

The is scheduled to be played between October 18 and November 15 at seven venues across Australia.

Carey said playing the premier tournament behind closed doors will be a 'strange feeling'.

"As a cricket player and a lover of the game, I would do anything to represent my country in a World Cup. It would be a strange feeling, no doubt. Playing in England in an ODI World Cup, having the crowd there, it is something you cannot explain. It is the atmosphere that you absolutely love," he said.

"... If it has to be that way, we will find a way to make it go ahead. But you do not want that to happen, fans play a very big part in our sport and without them, we would not have a job. So, it will be hard to proceed without the fans but I love playing cricket and if it is no one there I would still go and play," Carey added.