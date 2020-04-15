IPL 2020 'postponed indefinitely' over coronavirus: BCCI tells team owners

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly informed IPL franchisees that the 13th edition of (IPL 2020) stands "postponed indefinitely" after PM Narendra Modi announced the extension of nationwide till May 3 to curb pandemic.

Now, there is no scope of to take place during its designated April-May Window.

While the development hasn't been officially announced as yet but media reports say that the has reached out to all the stakeholders, including the eight franchises and the broadcasters, to convey that the event stands "postponed and not cancelled".

"Yes, the has intimated us that IPL has been postponed for the time being but they are hopeful of finding a window later this year as and when things normalise," news agency PTI has quoted a veteran franchise official.

The IPL was supposed to be held from March 29 to May 24.

On March 13, the had announced that the league would be postponed till April 15 due to the restrictions placed on the entry of foreigners, which ruled out any international participation.

Earlier, BCCI president had admitted that the chances of season starting any time soon was bleak and repeatedly made it clear that the game cannot be a priority given the ongoing health crisis in the country.

The total number of confirmed Covid-29 cases in India has reached 11,487, and 393 people have died from the highly contagious virus as of April 15 (11 am). Check Live updates on covid-19 pandemic here



When may now be held



The only window for an IPL in the current year would be between September and November, provided Cricket Australia and the ICC agree to reschedule the T20 World Cup. The six-month travel restrictions in Australia end on September 30 if the situation becomes normal and the World Cup is scheduled in October-November.

The other option is having a curtailed IPL in six weeks between September and early October as it's highly unlikely that the Asia Cup will happen.

Money riding on the Indian Premier League

BCCI earns Rs 4,000 crore through broadcasting and digital rights, and 20 per cent of franchisee revenues and sponsorships.

Each franchisee makes Rs 250-300 crore from share of central revenues, home stadia ticket sales, licensing fee, merchandising and advertising, and sponsors of the team.

Disney is expected to make Rs 3,000 crore from advertising and broadcasting sponsors as it beams the matches on TV and its OTT channel, Disney-Hotstar.

Rs 700 crore fees of players, including foreign ones, at stake.