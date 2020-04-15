JUST IN
IPL 2020 'postponed indefinitely' over coronavirus: BCCI tells team owners

The development hasn't been officially announced yet but media reports say that BCCI has reached out to the eight franchises and broadcasters to convey that the event stands 'postponed, not cancelled'

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

IPL 2019 final. Photo: PTI
The IPL was supposed to be held from March 29 to May 24. File photo: PTI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly informed IPL franchisees that the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) stands "postponed indefinitely" after PM Narendra Modi announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to curb coronavirus pandemic.

Now, there is no scope of IPL 2020 to take place during its designated April-May Window.

While the development hasn't been officially announced as yet but media reports say that the BCCI has reached out to all the stakeholders, including the eight franchises and the broadcasters, to convey that the event stands "postponed and not cancelled".

"Yes, the BCCI has intimated us that IPL has been postponed for the time being but they are hopeful of finding a window later this year as and when things normalise," news agency PTI has quoted a veteran franchise official.

The IPL was supposed to be held from March 29 to May 24.

On March 13, the BCCI had announced that the league would be postponed till April 15 due to the restrictions placed on the entry of foreigners, which ruled out any international participation.

Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had admitted that the chances of IPL 2020 season starting any time soon was bleak and repeatedly made it clear that the game cannot be a priority given the ongoing health crisis in the country.

The total number of confirmed Covid-29 cases in India has reached 11,487, and 393 people have died from the highly contagious virus as of April 15 (11 am). Check Live updates on covid-19 pandemic here

When IPL 2020 may now be held

The only window for an IPL in the current year would be between September and November, provided Cricket Australia and the ICC agree to reschedule the T20 World Cup. The six-month travel restrictions in Australia end on September 30 if the situation becomes normal and the World Cup is scheduled in October-November.

The other option is having a curtailed IPL in six weeks between September and early October as it's highly unlikely that the Asia Cup will happen.

Money riding on the Indian Premier League

  • BCCI earns Rs 4,000 crore through broadcasting and digital rights, and 20 per cent of franchisee revenues and sponsorships.
  • Each franchisee makes Rs 250-300 crore from share of central revenues, home stadia ticket sales, licensing fee, merchandising and advertising, and sponsors of the team.
  • Disney is expected to make Rs 3,000 crore from advertising and broadcasting sponsors as it beams the matches on TV and its OTT channel, Disney-Hotstar.
  • Rs 700 crore fees of players, including foreign ones, at stake.
Here is the list of major sports tournaments that get cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus pandemic:

Major sports events affected by Coronavirus pandemic
Sports event Status
Tokyo Olympics Postponed to 2021
Cricket
India vs South Africa ODI series Cancelled
Australia vs New Zealand (2nd and 3rd ODI) Cancelled
Pakistan Super League Suspended
England vs Sri Lanka Test series Cancelled
Australia vs Bangladesh Test series Postponed
Archery
World Cup in Shanghai Cancelled
Badminton
China masters Postponed
German Open Cancelled
Asian Championships Suspended
India Open Suspended
Swiss Open Suspended
Malaysian Open Suspended
Singapore Open Suspended
Thomas and Uber Cup finals Postponed from May to Auguts 2020
Tennis
All AITA tournaments Cancelled
BNP Paribas Open Cancelled
Miami Open Cancelled
Monte Carlo Masters Cancelled
French Open Postponed to Sept 20-OCt 4
Wimbledon 2020 Cancelled
Athletics
World Indoor Championships Nanjing Postponed to March 2021
Field Hockey
India's tour of Japan (Jr Women's Asia Cup) Postponed
FIH Pro League Suspended till June
Basketball
NBA Suspended
Shooting
New Delhi World Cup postponed to May 5-12 and June 2-9
Boxing
World Cup in Germany Cancelled
Formula one
Australian GP Cancelled
Bahrain GP Postponed
Vietnamese GP Postponed
Chinese GP Postponed
Monaco GP Cancelled
Azerbaijan GP Postponed
Football
Champions League Suspended till further notice
Europa League Suspended till further notice
EPL and FA Cup Postponed till April 30
Euro 2020 Postponed to 2021
Copa America postponed to 2021
Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup Postponed

First Published: Wed, April 15 2020. 11:07 IST

