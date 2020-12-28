Andy Murray receives wild-card entry into next year's Grand Slam tournament

-
ALSO READ
US OPEN 2020: Kim Clijsters' return, Serena Williams, other things to know
Roger Federer, Serena Williams among entries for Australian Open
Serena Williams beats Kristie Ahn, reaches second round at French Open
Serena Williams wins 1st-round match at US Open 2020 in quest of 24th title
Serena Williams out of US Open 2020, bothered by ankle, Azarenka's surge
-
Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray has been given a wild-card entry into the first Grand Slam tournament of next year.
Former top-ranked Murray has slipped to No. 122 in the ATP rankings after several years of battling hip injuries and surgery.
"We welcome Andy back to Melbourne with open arms," Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Monday.
"As a five-time finalist he has been an integral part of so many amazing matches and storylines in the recent history of the Australian Open."
Murray made a teary retirement announcement in Melbourne two years ago before undergoing a second round of surgeries to extend his career.
"His retirement was an emotional moment and seeing him come back, having undergone major surgery and build himself back up to get onto the tour again, will be a highlight of AO 2021," Tiley added.
The rescheduled Australian Open will be played from Feb. 8-21, three weeks later than the original date in order to allow players and officials to spend 14 days in quarantine once they arrive in Australia.
The players will be allowed five hours of practice each day at Melbourne Park, but must stay confined to their hotel rooms otherwise.
Also receiving a wild card was Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, who is also recovering from a series of injuries and hasn't played a tour match since the 2019 U.S. Open.
He missed the 2020 Australian Open due to glandular fever.
Fellow Australians Destanee Aiava and Arina Rodionova gaind wild cards into the 128-women's draw.
India's Sumit Nagal and China's Wang Xiyu were awarded wild cards from the Asia-Pacific for the men's and women's main draw, respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor