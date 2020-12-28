IND vs AUS LIVE, 2nd Test Day 3: Can Australia bounce back in MCG test?
India will resume its innings from 277-5 at MCG today with Rahane and Jadeja as overnight batsmen. Check India vs Australia 2nd Test live score and match
Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after hitting a ton against Australia in boxing day Test. Photo: @BCCI
India will resume its innings from 277-5 at MCG with Rahane and Jadeja as overnight batsmen.
Australia cricket team, on the other hand, would look to bounce back into the game with an early breakthrough today and restrict India inside 300 runs.
2nd Test, Day 3: Australia vs India live streaming details
The IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 live proceedings will be available on on Sony Sports Network’s three channels. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the India vs Australia 2nd Test with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
ICC World Test Championship
The four-match series between India and Australia is also known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy, currently held by India. The India vs Australia Test series is also a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), the final of which will be played in June 2021 at the Lord’s cricket ground in London.
