Another washout? Weather may play spoilsport in IND vs NZ semi-final

A spirited would go all guns blazing against and unstable yet dangerous in the first semi-final of the at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.

As these two sides collide at the Old Trafford, weather could play a spoilsport in first semi-final as chances of some odd light showers are high in Manchester on Tuesday, July 11.

The league match between India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on June 13 was washed out and both teams shared a point each. However, both teams can heave a sigh of relief as reserve day can come into play just in case there is a washout in Manchester.

If the play between India and New Zealand gets disrupted in Manchester after some overs, the match will resume on July 10. However, if the game is again washed out, India will reach the final because they are placed higher in the Points Table.

Reserve day for semi-final 1: India vs New Zealand at Old Trafford – Wednesday 10th July (3.30 pm IST)



The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method could also come into the picture if it seems possible to decide a winner with revised overs and targets. However, even after doing so, the minimum number of overs (20 overs) required to constitute a match could not be bowled tomorrow, then the match would be continued on the reserve day.



