Another washout? Weather may play spoilsport in IND vs NZ semi-final

-
ALSO READ
IND vs NZ semi-final preview: Kohli & co eye ticket to Lord's at Manchester
ICC CWC 2019: Timings of Ind vs NZ, Aus vs Eng semis and final matches
BS on Ground podcast: Battle of mettle in World Cup 2019 semi-finals
India vs Pakistan ICC CWC match in Manchester hangs in balance due to rain
ICC World Cup 2019 fixtures: Schedule of who plays whom, when and where
-
A spirited India cricket team would go all guns blazing against and unstable yet dangerous New Zealand cricket team in the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.
As these two sides collide at the Old Trafford, weather could play a spoilsport in first semi-final as chances of some odd light showers are high in Manchester on Tuesday, July 11.
The league match between India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on June 13 was washed out and both teams shared a point each. However, both teams can heave a sigh of relief as reserve day can come into play just in case there is a washout in Manchester.
If the play between India and New Zealand gets disrupted in Manchester after some overs, the match will resume on July 10. However, if the game is again washed out, India will reach the final because they are placed higher in the ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table.
Reserve day for semi-final 1: India vs New Zealand at Old Trafford – Wednesday 10th July (3.30 pm IST)
The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method could also come into the picture if it seems possible to decide a winner with revised overs and targets. However, even after doing so, the minimum number of overs (20 overs) required to constitute a match could not be bowled tomorrow, then the match would be continued on the reserve day.