Argentina observes three-day mourning for football legend Diego Maradona

will observe three-day mourning for legendary footballer who died of a heart attack on Wednesday, said President Alberto Fernandez's office.

"In connection with the death of Diego Armando Maradona, the president of the country has declared three days of mourning starting today," Sputnik quoted the statement from the President's office.

Garadona was hospitalised in early November, days after celebrating his 60th birthday,

Maradona was hospitalised after he complained of being fatigued regularly. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in the brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully. He passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.

With Maradona in their ranks, had defeated West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final.

Maradona also coached Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia and the national team.

