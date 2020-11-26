Goa govt to install life-size statue of football great late Diego Maradona

-
ALSO READ
Diego Maradona, football icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
I watched football for you: Ganguly condoles Diego Maradona's demise
Maradona showed us why football is called a beautiful game: Rahul Gandhi
Football will miss him: Pinarayi Vijayan condoles demise of Maradona
One day, we'll play ball together in the sky: Pele mourns Maradona's demise
-
The Goa government will install
the life-size statue of late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona in the coastal belt of North district by early next year, a senior minister said on Wednesday.
Maradona's statue is already under making with a Maharashtra-based artist working on the mould, Calangute MLA and state Ports Minister Michael Lobo told PTI.
Lobo had announced installation of the statue of Maradona in 2018.
"The statue would be installed somewhere at Candolim or Calangute to inspire the football playing youth," he said.
Lobo said the mould of the statue is ready.
"It is an actual-size statue as tall as late Maradona," the minister said, adding that the 350-kg statue is part of the state government's initiative to encourage football culture.
Lobo said a statue of another football legend Christiano Ronaldo is also being prepared which will be installed in North district of the state.
Maradona, considered the greatest footballer of all time alongside Brazil's Pele, died following a cardiac arrest, two weeks after undergoing a surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor