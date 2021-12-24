Ashes: Anderson hits back at criticism of pacers not bowling right length

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: We just wanted to 'shut the noise', says Anderson
Eng vs Ind: If Kohli gets going he can be very destructive, says Anderson
Starc, Wade shine as Australia defeat Windies in 3rd ODI, take series 2-1
England pacer Anderson surpasses Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets
Root regains No. 1 spot in Test rankings; Sharma overtakes Kohli
-
Veteran England pacer James Anderson hit back at the criticism of his team's bowlers not bowling the 'right length' after a 275-run loss in the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval. He added that the team has to back the bowlers in terms of deciding the ideal length to hit consistently.
Anderson's comments come after England captain Joe Root slammed his pace bowlers for not bowling at fuller length in Adelaide. Now 2-0 down in the five-match series, England have to do a turnaround in results at the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.
"From a bowlers' point of view you want to be hitting the right lengths all the time. We did our best on the first two days to do that. I thought Australia left well and maybe we could have gone a touch fuller at times but we still created quite a few chances that were not taken," wrote Anderson in his column for The Telegraph on Friday.
"We have gone away and talked about it as a bowling group but that only goes so far. We have to be better at assessing it during a game. We can't just go after the game. We should have bowled fuller.
"If we are bowling too short at lunch we need information back saying we need to push our lengths up. We have to be a bit more proactive at that too as a whole group," added Anderson.
Anderson pointed out that England's batters hadn't done well in Adelaide, being bowled out for 236 and 192 in both innings. "You can look at our performance as a whole in Adelaide and tear it to bits. It was not good enough again. We did not bat well enough on a pitch where the data said it was one of the flattest Adelaide surfaces ever produced and the pink ball did the least it has ever done in a day-night game."
Looking ahead, the 39-year-old is confident of England making a turnaround in the Ashes. "I have been to Australia a few times before and in the past we have lost the first couple of games and it has felt like a daunting uphill battle. We honestly believe we can beat Australia this time. We feel we are not too far away.
"They have played much better than us so far but if we can up our game -- and it is going to have to be by a fair bit -- then I think we can honestly beat this team so we have to keep believing. The next three games are 'must win' so we have to throw everything at them and not die wondering."
--IANS
nr/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor