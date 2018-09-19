Asia Cup 2018: Can India put a stiff challenge to Pakistan in Dubai today?

In Match 5 of Asia Cup 2018, Rohit Sharma’s India will up against their arch rival Pakistan led by Sarfaraz Ahmed at in United Arab Emirates. Indian cricket team will look to correct the mistakes they did against Hong Kong on Tuesday. India might make change in their playing 11 bringing in Jasprit Bumrah in place of Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya would replace Khaleel Ahmed. On the other hand, Pakistan will be high on confidence after crushing Hong Kong in their first game of the tournament. The last time India and Pakistan met was in the ICC Champions Trophy final on June 18, 2017, at the Oval in London and India would like to forget. In that game, Pakistan set a mammoth total of 338/4 with Fakhar Zaman hitting the century and then the mighty Indian batting line-up fell like a pack of cards against Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohamed Amir.

India Team News

In the match against Hong Kong, Shikhar Dhawan scored a century that would come as a big positive for India as he failed to score during England tour. Also, the way Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Dhawan put up a century partnership against Hong Kong gave India a boast as they will not miss the services of Virat Kohli. The major concern for India is their middle order batters as in their previous game, Dinesh Karthik and Kedar Jadhav were not able to hit big shots in the death overs while Dhoni was dismissed out for a duck. On the bowling front, Bhuvneshwar Kumar looked rusty in his opening spell leaking too many runs while the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzuvendra Chahal bowled superbly in the middle overs to bring India back in the game against Hong Kong. Jasprit Bumrah likely to replace Shardul Thakur, who bowled 3 No balls in an over which somehow shifted the momentum in opposition favour.





ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2018 Ind vs HK highlights: India beat Hong Kong by 26 runs

Pakistan Team News

For Pakistan, Asia Cup is the start of a busy season. Right after the multination tournament, they will play home series against Australia and New Zealand, followed by a full tour of South Africa. Coming after an extended break, the Pakistan Cricket team started their Asia Cup campaign by crushing Hong Kong in Pool A first game on Sunday. Pakistan's recent one-day international record makes for a rather interesting read. In their last three series, Pakistan has beaten Zimbabwe 5-0, been whitewashed 5-0 by New Zealand and then have beaten Sri Lanka 5-0. The trend suggests that once Pakistan are in the groove they are hard to stop. Pakistan has a combination of experienced players and young talented players like Fakhar Zaman who is coming after a fantastic ODI series in Zimbabwe where he finished as the leading run-getter with 515 runs. Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik the most experienced batsman in Pakistan line-up is also among the leading run scorers in ODIs with 7,015 runs.

Here are the playing 11 probables of both teams:

India playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, M S Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzuvendra Chahal

Pakistan playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt. and wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

Head to head in Asia Cup

India and Pakistan have both won 5 matches each out of their last 11 encounters, while one got no result. While in UAE, Pakistan has always got better off team India by winning 19 out of the 26 matches played.

match details

Match Date: 19 September, Wednesday

Match Time: 17:00 IST, 11:30 AM GMT, 03:30 PM LOCAL

Match Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

match live streaming details

Pool A encounter of Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan, will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. It will be available for live streaming on Hotstar app. Tatasky subscribers can also watch the match on Tatasky mobile app.

prediction

Both the captains – Rohit Sharma and Sarfaraz— will look to win the toss and bowl first. Since, at teams batting first won only 9 matches while team bowling first won 16 matches.

Here are the squad of both the teams:

India squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, K Khaleel Ahmed

Pakistan Asia Cup Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Sarfraz Ahmed(c), Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir