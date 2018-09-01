Virat Kohli rested, Rohit to lead India in Asia Cup 2018 from Sept 15

India captain Virat Kohli was on Saturday rested from the Asia Cup with the selectors naming Rohit Sharma as captain of the 16-member squad for the tournament to be held in United Arab Emirates.



Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was named the deputy while Rajasthan's Under-19 pacer Khaleel Ahmed earned his maiden India call-up for the 14th edition of the meet.

Among others, Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu and have been included in the squad while Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav and Siddarth Kaul missed out.

Asia Cup is scheduled to start from September 15 in Dubai. India will open the tournament against Bangladesh on that day.





India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vc), K L Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed.