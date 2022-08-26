Asia Cup 2022: Twitter delighted as Shaheen Afridi meets Kohli and Chahal

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has been ruled out of the 2022 with a ligament tear, is still with the Pakistani team in UAE. The left-arm pacer who bamboozled the top order of the Indian team in the last meeting between the two sides in the T20 World Cup 2021, interacted with members of the Indian team which included and .

The Indian team, which is without their regular coach Rahul Dravid, also took part in a practice session outside the Dubai International Stadium and it was here only that Chahal and Kohli interacted with Afridi. Pakistan Cricket Board's official handle posted the videos of the interaction.

In the interaction, Chahal can be seen coming toward the Pakistani pacer who has a metal wire in his left leg.

Afridi rises up from his position on the ground and greets Chahal with a hug. After usual greetings, Chahal can be heard asking in chaste Hindustani about Afridi’s health.

In his interaction with Kohli, Afridi said, “Aapke liye dua kar rhe hain kli aapki orm wapas aa jaye ( I have been praying that you get your form back soon).” To this, Kohli smiles as both players shake hands before parting.

India and Pakistan will face each other in their first encounter of 2022 on August 28, 2022, at the Dubai International Stadium. Twitteratis were delighted over this meeting between the Indian and Pakistani cricketers before the big game.

