Asia Cup Final 2022, SL vs PAK: Preview, predicted 11, pitch and weather

and will lock horns for the one last time in the Aisa Cup 2022 tonight. After defeat in their rehearsal final, will try their best bowling lineup to stop the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis, and Pathum Nissanka.

On the other hand, will face the challenging all-rounder Shadab Khan, bowler Naseem Shah, and the top-notch batting lineup. Though the last match was disappointing for Pakistan, facing in the final would be the opportunity to grab their 3rd title. Comparatively, both teams are strong contenders, and it would be interesting to see where the match goes.

Also read | Asia Cup Final 2022, SL vs. PAK: Ticket prices and how to book them online

The most significant advantage has is Dubai being its adopted home ground. The pitch is conducive for chasing and helping seamers in the first innings. Overall, it is a neutral ground with little bounce and shorter boundaries.

Also, read | Asia Cup 2022 points table: Sri Lanka stays on top of the table

Final 2022, SL vs. PAK: Weather and pitch report

The weather will not change and is expected to be around 36-degree celsius. With 48 per cent humidity, the windspeed would be 16 kilometers per hour, and there are no chances of precipitation, according to weather experts.

Dubai International Stadium is not ideal for explosive batting. However, chasing is relatively easy here. The straight boundaries are short, and a score between 160 to 170 is standard. Some seamers might get the extra bounce, while there is no hope for spinners.

Final 2022, SL vs. PAK: How crucial would the toss be?

As mentioned earlier, the ground is best for chasing scores, as the dew factor comes in the second innings. As strong batting sides, both will hope to win the toss and bowl first and restrict the opponent under 150 or 160.

Final 2022, SL vs PAK: Where to watch the match?

The official broadcast partners of Asia Cup 2022 are Star Sports Network. Therefore, you can watch live television broadcasts on distinct Star sports channels and enjoy live streaming online on the Disney Plus Hotstar app.

Asia Cup Final 2022: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan head-to-head

Pakistan has played against Sri Lanka in the 22 matches, where they have won 13 times and lost nine times. They have won 126 out of 234 International matches across all three game formats. Here is the table for a better idea of the statistics.

Format Matches played Pakistan won Sri Lanka won No result Tied/Drawn ODI 155 92 58 4 1 T20I 22 13 9 0 0 Test 57 21 17 0 10 Total 234 126 84 4 11

Asia Cup Final 2022, SL vs. PAK: Sri Lanka predicted XI.

(wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Asia Cup Final 2022, SL vs. PAK: Pakistan predicted XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)