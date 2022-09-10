Asia Cup Final 2022, SL vs PAK: Ticket prices and how to book them online

-
-
As Sri Lanka get ready to play against Pakistan in the finals, Asian fans are waiting with baited breath to see whether Sri Lanka will ceate history again or whether Pakistan will change it.
Sri Lanka and Pakistan have played three finals of the Asia Cup, with Sri Lanka winning twice, and Pakistan tasting victory once. However, this year's story can be different as both the teams are looking stronger on paper.
In the 2014 finals, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets while chasing 260 runs. Lahiru Thiramanne was the "Player of the Series" and Lasith Malinga won the 'Player of the Match' for his five-wicket haul performance.
Asia Cup Final 2022, SL vs PAK: Ticket prices
The tickets are in high demand as Sri Lanka and Pakistan are playing after 8 years. Last time, Sri Lanka got their fifth title by defeating Pakistan by 5 wickets in the ODI format of the Asia Cup. The prices of the Asia cup vary from stand to stand. Given below is the table to get a better idea of how ticketing works in these matches.
|Stand
|Ticket Price
|Ticket Type
|East Stand
|Rs 2170
|General
|West Stand
|Rs 3250
|General
|Gold Pavilion
|Rs 8670
|Hospitality Tickets
|Diamond Pavilion
|Rs 10,800
|Hospitality Tickets
|Platinum Pavilion
|Rs 15,000
|Hospitality Tickets
|Royal Lounge
|Rs 43,370
|Hospitality Tickets
|West VIP Box – 6 – Individual Ticket
|Rs 21, 700
|Boxes – Individual Ticket
Asia Cup Final 2022, SL vs PAK: Online Ticket Booking
The tickets for the Asia Cup 2022 are available on Platinumlist, as it is the official partner of Asia Cup 2022.
Asia Cup Final 2022, SL vs PAK: How to book Asia Cup Final Ticket?
1. Platinum List is the official ticketing companion of Asia Cup 2022. Here's a step-by-step guide to follow when buying tickets:
2. Visit the official website of Platinum List
3. Sign up with your Google or Facebook account or by e-mail
4. Fill in your country code and contact number
5. Search Asia Cup in the dialogue box or search from the calendar option or you will find the Asia cup 2022 tickets under the"Top Event" category
6. Select the Dubai International Cricket stadium
7. Then, you will be redirected to Asia Cup 2022 Tickets booking information
8. Click on the "Buy Tickets" on the right side of your webpage
9. Choose your match and select the seats.
10. Enter your credentials or details
11. Get a printout once you download the ticket in the PDF file
SL vs PAK, Final- Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Squad
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Charith Asalanka and Asitha Fernando
SL vs PAK, Final- Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Squad
Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah
India vs Pakistan, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: Head-to-Head
Sri Lanka and Pakistan have played a total of 234 international matches. Pakistan has won 126 times, while Sri Lanka stayed unbeaten 84 times, four matches had no results, and 11 matches were drawn or tied. Check out the table given below to know the accurate statistics.
|Format
|Matches played
|Pakistan won
|Sri Lanka won
|No result
|Tied/Drawn
|ODI
|155
|92
|58
|4
|1
|T20I
|22
|13
|9
|0
|0
|Test
|57
|21
|17
|0
|10
|Total
|234
|126
|84
|4
|11
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
