Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan; Who has better chances of winning

India will be playing their arch-rivals Pakistan in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament in Dubai Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday, August 28. Once again, both teams are part of the same group. They last faced each other at the same venue in September at Super 12 of T20 World Cup 2021. It was the second time that India faced a defeat against Pakistan in the T20 Internationals.

The Asia Cup 2022 will be played majorly in Dubai International Stadium, which is also an adopted home ground of the team. While both the teams are looking strong on paper, Pakistan will have an unfair advantage of being acquainted with the pitch.

India vs Pakistan: Previous encounter

The previous encounter was a nightmare for fans as Babar Azam's men defeated India by 10 wickets in the first match of India's campaign for the T20 World Cup. Later on, India did manage to win a few matches but failed to qualify for the semi-finals of World T20.

While Kohli was the highest scorer for India in that match, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan shared a record-breaking partnership of 152 runs to beat India by 10 wickets.

India vs Pakistan: Head to Head



Overall, India and Pakistan have played a total of 200 times, and have given each other the worst dreams. However, India has won 7 out of 9 times in T20 matches. Given below is a table to analyze both teams' performance.

Format Pakistan won India won Draw/No result Total T20 2 7 0 9 ODI 73 55 4 132 Test 12 9 38 59 Total 87 71 42 200

India vs Pakistan: Who has a better chance of winning?

Though Cricket is an unpredictable game, India has a better chance of winning in the T20 format. Also, the absence of Shaheen Afridi will be a huge blow to Pakistan. The form of Indian middle-order batsmen can serve as a major factor in India's victory.

Despite not being the favourites, has evolved as dominant in the T20 format. With the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman, they have a dangerous batting lineup as well.

India v Pakistan: Squad at 2022

Rohit Sharma will be leading the in the 2022. India is highly confident to clinch the . On the other hand, Pakistan is also another contender with star bowlers Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan. Check out the squad of both teams.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain

India vs Pakistan: Players to watch out for

(IND): has always been India's best hope in knockout matches. With his exceptional bowling and cameo batting skills, he can be the most threatening to any opponent.

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK): Rizwan has been in limelight after his mesmerizing innings against India in World T20 2021 match. The opening wicketkeeper-batsman would be a delight to watch.

(IND): Pakistan has always been Kohli's favourite opponent. His batting average against Pakistan is 77.75 which is one of the highest.

Babar Azam (PAK): Babar Azam has been recognized as one of the best top-order batsmen in Pakistan. At the young age of 27, he has some exceptional records under his name.

Rishab Pant (IND): Rishab Pant has been one of the best wicketkeeper batsmen India produced. He's in a red hot form and would be entertaining to watch.

Mohammad Hasnain (PAK): Mohammad Hasnain is replacing Shaheen Afridi in the upcoming tournament. The young bowler was in a terrific form in Big Bash League and will try his best to perform against heavyweights like India.

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)