Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain named as replacement of injured Shaheen Afridi's

-
ALSO READ
After a week of logjam, Pak cricketers sign PCB's amended central contracts
Afridi's injury could open door for Hasan Ali to return for Asia Cup
Spinner Mohammad Nawaz lifts Pakistan to big win over West Indies
Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money
Jasprit Bumrah in Sri Lankan great Jayawardene's dream T20 Top-5 picks
-
Mohammad Hasnain will replace left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the T20 Asia Cup 2022, which begins on August 27.
Afridi was ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup after being advised a four-six weeks rest by the medical team following an injury to the right knee ligament. He will also stay out of action during the home series against England as well, which will start from September 20 onwards, but will return to action during the New Zealand Tri-Series in October, which will be followed by the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia 2022.
Shaheen had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.
Shaheen will stay with the squad to complete his rehabilitation. The Pakistan side will arrive in Dubai from Rotterdam on Monday.
The 22-year-old Mohammad Hasnain has represented Pakistan in eight ODIs picking up 12 wickets at an average of 37.91 with best bowling figures of 5/26. The pacer has played 18 T20Is for Pakistan picking up 17 wickets at an average of 30.70 with best figures of 3/37.
This is the 15th edition of the Asia Cup which will be played in the UAE between six teams (main event) from August 27 till September 11. Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format.
The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A; and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round. The top-2 teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final.
Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (VC) Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor