Asian Games 2018 Day 15 LIVE: China takes the top spot, India finishes 8th

Yuk, datang ke Asian Fest di GBK Jakarta! Acara ini akan dimeriahkan oleh Yovie & Nuno, Ramona Purba dan sejumlah penyanyi lainnya pada tanggal 1 September 2018. #AsianFest2018 juga menyajikan beragam kuliner unik dan lezat dari berbagai Negara di Asia yang wajib untuk kamu coba pic.twitter.com/QH2ZPJ35Px— Asian Games 2018 (@asiangames2018) August 31, 2018

India ended their campaign on a high note as Amit won the gold medal in boxing while Indian men's hockey team clinched the bronze medal, beating Pakistan 2-1. India's medal tally closed at 69 medals including 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze. This is India's best performance in the Asian Games till now. At the 15th day at the Asian Games 2018, India will not be participating. The solitary event that will take place is Men's triathlon. After the event, the closing ceremony will take place. Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal will be the India flag-bearer.



The closing ceremony will have superstars performing and enthralling the audience. Superstars like Isyana Sarasvati, iKon, Ran, Denada, GIGI, Dira Sugandi, and many more will be on the stage. The ceremony will be live from 1730 IST. More than 10,000 athletes gave their best at the Asian Games 2018, winning medals for their respective countries. 465 gold medals were won by the athletes of 28 countries. 37 out of 45 participating nations were able to win medals at the China finished on top of the medal tally with 132 gold medals.