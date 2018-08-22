Asian Games 2018: India's Day 4 schedule, live streaming details at Jakarta

JUST IN
Asain Games 2018: Farmer's son Chaudhary, 'jobless' Sanjeev win medals
In the shooting, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat will look to take medal in Women's 25m Pistol event

BS Web Team 

Asian Games 2018, manu Bhaker
Indian shooter Manu Bhaker competes in the 10m air pistol qualification round during the 18th Asian Games Jakarta, Palembang, 2018, in Indonesia. File Photo: AP | PTI

On the Day 4 of Asian Games 2018, From Shooting to Tennis Indian contingent has a packed schedule. After Day 3 India remained at 7th position on medals tally with three Gold, three Silver and four Bronze. Indian contingent will fight it out in Kabaddi, Badminton, Shooting, Tennis, Bridge and Wushu. Indian men's Kabaddi team will look to forget their first loss at Asiad (Korea defeated India yesterday). India will hope for medals in Wrestling, Shooting and Wushu Event. In the shooting, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat will look to take medal in Women's 25m Pistol event.

Here's Asian Games 2018 Day 4 full schedule:

Event: ARCHERY

Women's Compound: Trisha Deb, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhumita Kumari, Muskan Kirar, 

Time: 8:00 AM (IST) onwards

Men's Compound: Sangrampreet Singh Bisla, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini, 

Time: 8:00 AM (IST)

Event: ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

Men's: 1 PM (IST)

Women's team final: 5:00 PM (IST)

Event: BRIDGE

Time: All events starting at 9:00 AM (IST)

Men's team qualification: Sumit Mukherjee, Debabrata Majumder, Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Ajay Khare, Raju Tolani

Mixed team (Round Robin 1): Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Gopinath Manna, Himani Khandelwal, Hema Deora, Kiran Nadar

Supermixed team qualification: Finton Lewis, Marianne Karmakar, Bharati Dey, Vasanti Shah 

Event: FIELD HOCKEY

India vs Hong Kong: 12:30 PM (IST)

Event: SHOOTING

Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification: Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri N 

Time: 8:00 AM (IST)

Gold Medal Event: 11:30 AM (IST)

Women's 25m Pistol Qualification: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat  

Time: 8:00 AM and 10:00 AM

Gold Medal Event:  11:30 PM

Event: SWIMMING

Men's 100m butterfly Qualification: Avinash Mani, Sajan Prakash  

Time: 8:00 AM

Gold Medal Event: 5:00 PM

Men's 100m breastroke Qualification: Sandeep Sejwal  

Time: 8:00 AM (IST)

Gold Medal Event: 5:23 PM (IST)

4x100m Freestlyle Relay Heat 1: India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan

Time: 8:30 AM (IST)

Gold Medal Event: 5:00 PM

Event: TAEKWONDO

Men's 80 kg (Round of 32): Navjeet Maan

Time: 8:45 AM (IST)

Event: TENNIS
Men's Singles Round of 16: Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Karimov Jurabek Karimov (Uzbekistan)

Men's Singles Round of 16: Gunneswaran Prabhakharan vs Ly Hoang Nam (Vietnam)

Time: 9:00 AM (IST)

Men's Doubles Quarterfinals: Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan vs C Hseing and T Yang (Chinese Taipei)

Time: 11:00 AM (IST)

Women's Singles Quarterfinals: Ankita Raina vs Eudice Wong Chong (Hong Kong China)

Time: 9:00 AM (IST)  

Women's Doubles Round of 16: Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare vs G Ainitdinova and A Danilina (Kazakhstan)

Time: 9:00 AM (Onwards)  

Event: VOLLEYBALL

Men's: India vs Qatar 

Time: 6:00 PM (IST)

Event: WRESTLING

Men's Greco Roman(77Kg): Gurpreet Singh vs Natal Apichai (Thailand) 

Time: 12:00 PM

Men's Greco Roman (87 kg): Harpreet Singh vs Park Hea-geun (South Korea) 

Time: 12:00 PM (IST)

Men's Greco Roman (97 kg): Hardeep 

Time: 11:48 AM

Men's Greco Roman(130 kg): Naveen vs Meng Lz (China) 

Time: 1:06 PM

Event: WUSHU

Women's Sanda (Semi-finals): Naorem Roshibina Devi vs Cai Yingying (China)

Time: 8:00 AM

Men's Sanda (Semifinals)

Time: 8:00 AM
 

Asiad 2018 Day 4 live streaming details

The 2018 Asian Games opening ceremony will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sont Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 HD and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi Commentary. Asian Games opening ceremony will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv app and Sony Liv portal. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream opening ceremony on Tatasky mobile app.
First Published: Wed, August 22 2018. 06:00 IST

