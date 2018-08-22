Asian Games 2018: India's Day 4 schedule, live streaming details at Jakarta

On the Day 4 of Asian Games 2018, From Shooting to Tennis Indian contingent has a packed schedule. After Day 3 India remained at 7th position on medals tally with three Gold, three Silver and four Bronze. Indian contingent will fight it out in Kabaddi, Badminton, Shooting, Tennis, Bridge and Wushu. Indian men's Kabaddi team will look to forget their first loss at (Korea defeated India yesterday). India will hope for medals in Wrestling, Shooting and Wushu Event. In the shooting, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat will look to take medal in Women's 25m Pistol event.



Here's Day 4 full schedule:

Event: ARCHERY



Women's Compound : Trisha Deb, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhumita Kumari, Muskan Kirar,



Time: 8:00 AM (IST) onwards



Men's Compound: Sangrampreet Singh Bisla, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini,



Time: 8:00 AM (IST)



Event: ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS



Men's: 1 PM (IST)



Women's team final: 5:00 PM (IST)



Event: BRIDGE



Time: All events starting at 9:00 AM (IST)



Men's team qualification: Sumit Mukherjee, Debabrata Majumder, Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Ajay Khare, Raju Tolani



Mixed team (Round Robin 1): Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Gopinath Manna, Himani Khandelwal, Hema Deora, Kiran Nadar



Supermixed team qualification: Finton Lewis, Marianne Karmakar, Bharati Dey, Vasanti Shah



Event: FIELD HOCKEY



India vs Hong Kong: 12:30 PM (IST)



Event: SHOOTING



Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification: Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri N

Time: 8:00 AM (IST)



Gold Medal Event: 11:30 AM (IST)



Women's 25m Pistol Qualification: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat



Time: 8:00 AM and 10:00 AM



Gold Medal Event: 11:30 PM



Event: SWIMMING



Men's 100m butterfly Qualification: Avinash Mani, Sajan Prakash



Time: 8:00 AM



Gold Medal Event: 5:00 PM



Men's 100m breastroke Qualification: Sandeep Sejwal



Time: 8:00 AM (IST)



Gold Medal Event: 5:23 PM (IST)

4x100m Freestlyle Relay Heat 1: India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan



Time: 8:30 AM (IST)



Gold Medal Event: 5:00 PM



Event: TAEKWONDO



Men's 80 kg (Round of 32): Navjeet Maan



Time: 8:45 AM (IST)



Event: TENNIS

Men's Singles Round of 16: Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Karimov Jurabek Karimov (Uzbekistan)



Men's Singles Round of 16: Gunneswaran Prabhakharan vs Ly Hoang Nam (Vietnam)



Time: 9:00 AM (IST)



Men's Doubles Quarterfinals: Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan vs C Hseing and T Yang (Chinese Taipei)



Time: 11:00 AM (IST)



Women's Singles Quarterfinals: Ankita Raina vs Eudice Wong Chong (Hong Kong China)



Time: 9:00 AM (IST)



Women's Doubles Round of 16: Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare vs G Ainitdinova and A Danilina (Kazakhstan)



Time: 9:00 AM (Onwards)



Event: VOLLEYBALL



Men's: India vs Qatar



Time: 6:00 PM (IST)



Event: WRESTLING



Men's Greco Roman(77Kg): Gurpreet Singh vs Natal Apichai (Thailand)



Time: 12:00 PM



Men's Greco Roman (87 kg): Harpreet Singh vs Park Hea-geun (South Korea)



Time: 12:00 PM (IST)



Men's Greco Roman (97 kg): Hardeep



Time: 11:48 AM



Men's Greco Roman(130 kg): Naveen vs Meng Lz (China)



Time: 1:06 PM



Event: WUSHU



Women's Sanda (Semi-finals): Naorem Roshibina Devi vs Cai Yingying (China)



Time: 8:00 AM



Men's Sanda (Semifinals)



Time: 8:00 AM



2018 Day 4 live streaming details

The 2018 Asian Games opening ceremony will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sont Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 HD and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi Commentary. Asian Games opening ceremony will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv app and Sony Liv portal. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream opening ceremony on Tatasky mobile app.