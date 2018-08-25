JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Asian Games 2018 » News

Top players to never win the US Open
Business Standard

Asian Games 2018: India's Day 7 schedule, streaming details at Jakarta

In the Women's 400m race, Hima Das will look improve India's medal tally while women's hockey team will lock horns with South Korea

BS Web Team/ Agencies 

Asian games 2018
Photo: Reuters

On the Day 7 of Asian Games 2018, From Badminton to Athletics Indian contingent has a packed schedule. After Day 6 India moved up to 8th position on medals tally with six Gold, five Silver and 14 Bronze. Indian contingent will fight it out in Men's Shot Put event, Badminton, Shooting, Tennis, Boxing and Archery. India will hope for medals from Tajinender Singh Toor, Anish Bhanwal and Vikash Thakur. In the Women's 400m race, Hima Das will look improve India's medal tally while women's hockey team will lock horns with South Korea.
 


Here's Asian Games 2018 Day 7 full schedule:

Event: ATHLETICS

Men's High Jump Qualification: B Chethan

Time: 9 am (IST) onwards

Men's 400m Qualification: Mohummad Anas Yahiya, Rajiv Arokia

Time: 9:40 am (IST)

Women's Hammer Throw Final: Sarita Singh

Time: 5:10pm (IST) onwards

Men's Long Jump Qualification: M Sreeshankar

Time: 5:15 pm (IST)

Women's 100m Qualification: Dutee Chand

Time: 6 pm (IST)

Men's Shot Put Final: Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Time: 6:30 pm (IST) onwards

Women's 10,000m Final: Suriya Longanathan, Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav

Time: 6:30pm IST

Women's 400m Qualification: Hima Das, Nirmala Sheoran

Time: 7:05pm IST

Men's 400m Semifinal:

Time: 7:15pm IST

Event: ARCHERY

Time: 8 am (IST) onwards

Recurve Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations: India vs Mongolia

Recurve Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations: India vs Vietnam

Event: BADMINTON

Time: 11:30 am (IST) onwards

Women's Doubles Quarterfinals: Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy vs Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (China)

Women's Singles Round of 16: Saina Nehwal vs Fitriani (Indonesia).

Women's Singles Round of 16: P V Sindhu vs Tunjung Gregoria Mariska (Indonesia).

Men's Doubles Round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Chol Solgyu/Kang Minhyuk (South Korea).

Men's Doubles Round of 16: Manu Attri/B Sumeeth Reddy vs Li Junhui/Liu Yuchen (China)

Event: BOXING

Women's Lightweight (60kg) Round of 32: 

Time: 2:15 pm (IST)

Pavitra (India) vs Rukhsana Perveen (Pakistan)

Event: BOWLING

Men's Team of Six 1st Block: 

Time: 7:30 am (IST) onwards

Men's Team of Six 2nd Block (Final): 1:30 pm (IST)

Event: CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT

Canoe TBR 200m Men Heats

Time: 7:30 am (IST) onwards

Canoe TBR 200m Women Heats

Time: 7:30 am (IST)

Canoe TBR 200m Women Final

Time: 12:30 pm (IST) onwards

Canoe TBR 200m Men Final

Time: 12:40pm IST

Event: GOLF

Women's Individual Round 3: Diksha Dagar, Ridhima Dilawari, Sifat Sagoo.

Women's Team Event Round 3

Men's Individual Round 3: Aadil Bedi, Mohan Hari Singh, Rayhan Thomas John, Naveed Kshitij Kaul

Event: HANDBALL

Women's Classification 9-10 Place Match: India vs Malaysia

Time: 12:30 PM (IST) onwards

Event: HOCKEY

Women's Tournament: India vs South Korea

Time: 6:30 pm

Event: SEPAKTAKRAW

Men's Regu Group B: India vs South Korea

Time: 12:30 pm (IST) onwards

Event: SHOOTING

Women's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Rashmi Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon

Time: 6:30 am (IST)

Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Vir Singh Angad Bajwa, Sheeraz Sheikh

Time: 7 am (IST) onwards

Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification Stage 2: Shivam Shukla, Anish Bhanwal

Time: 7:30 am (IST) onwards

Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Final: 

Time: 1:30 pm (IST) onwards

Event: SPORT CLIMBING

Men's combined Lead Qualification: Maibam Chingkheinganba, Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath

Time: 7:45 am (IST)

Women's combined Lead Qualification: Shreya Sanjay Nankar

Time: 7:45 am (IST) onwards

Event: SQUASH

Women's Singles Semifinal: Dipika Pallikal Karthik vs Nicol David (Malaysia)

Time: 1:30pm (IST) onwards

Women's Singles Semifinal: Joshana Chinappa vs Sivasangari Subramaniam (Malaysia)

Time: 2:30 pm (IST)

Men's Singles Semifinal: Saurav Ghosal vs Au Chun Ming (Hong Kong China)

Time: 3:30pm IST

Event: VOLLEYBALL

Men's Tournament Preliminary Round: India vs Maldives

Time: 8:30 am (IST) onwards

Women's Tournament Preliminary Round: India vs Chinese Taipei

Time: 5:30 pm (IST) onwards

Event: WEIGHTLIFTING

Men's 94 Kg: Vikas Thakur

Time: 12:30 pm (IST) onwards

Event: SAILING

49er Men Race 3: Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa

Time: 10:30 am (IST) onwards

49er FX Women Race 3: Gautham Varsha, Shervegar Sweta

Time: 10:35 am (IST) onwards

Laser Radial Race 3: Nethra Kumanan

Time: 10:35 am (IST)

Open Laser 4.7 Race 3: Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar

Time: 10:40 am (IST)

Asiad 2018 Day 7 live streaming details

The 2018 Asian Games will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 HD and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi Commentary. Asian Games will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv app and Sony Liv portal. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream opening ceremony on Tatasky mobile app.
First Published: Sat, August 25 2018. 06:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY