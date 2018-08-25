Asian Games 2018: India's Day 7 schedule, streaming details at Jakarta

On the Day 7 of Asian Games 2018, From Badminton to Athletics Indian contingent has a packed schedule. After Day 6 India moved up to 8th position on medals tally with six Gold, five Silver and 14 Bronze. Indian contingent will fight it out in Men's Shot Put event, Badminton, Shooting, Tennis, Boxing and Archery. India will hope for medals from Tajinender Singh Toor, Anish Bhanwal and Vikash Thakur. In the Women's 400m race, Hima Das will look improve India's medal tally while women's hockey team will lock horns with South Korea.





Here's Day 7 full schedule:

Event: ATHLETICS



Men's High Jump Qualification: B Chethan



Time: 9 am (IST) onwards



Men's 400m Qualification: Mohummad Anas Yahiya, Rajiv Arokia



Time: 9:40 am (IST)



Women's Hammer Throw Final: Sarita Singh



Time: 5:10pm (IST) onwards



Men's Long Jump Qualification: M Sreeshankar



Time: 5:15 pm (IST)



Women's 100m Qualification: Dutee Chand



Time: 6 pm (IST)



Men's Shot Put Final: Tajinderpal Singh Toor



Time: 6:30 pm (IST) onwards



Women's 10,000m Final: Suriya Longanathan, Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav



Time: 6:30pm IST



Women's 400m Qualification: Hima Das, Nirmala Sheoran



Time: 7:05pm IST



Men's 400m Semifinal:



Time: 7:15pm IST



Event: ARCHERY



Time: 8 am (IST) onwards



Recurve Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations: India vs Mongolia



Recurve Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations: India vs Vietnam



Event: BADMINTON



Time: 11:30 am (IST) onwards



Women's Doubles Quarterfinals: Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy vs Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (China)



Women's Singles Round of 16: Saina Nehwal vs Fitriani (Indonesia).

Women's Singles Round of 16: P V Sindhu vs Tunjung Gregoria Mariska (Indonesia).

Men's Doubles Round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Chol Solgyu/Kang Minhyuk (South Korea).

Men's Doubles Round of 16: Manu Attri/B Sumeeth Reddy vs Li Junhui/Liu Yuchen (China)



Event: BOXING



Women's Lightweight (60kg) Round of 32:



Time: 2:15 pm (IST)



Pavitra (India) vs Rukhsana Perveen (Pakistan)



Event: BOWLING



Men's Team of Six 1st Block:



Time: 7:30 am (IST) onwards



Men's Team of Six 2nd Block (Final): 1:30 pm (IST)



Event: CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT



Canoe TBR 200m Men Heats



Time: 7:30 am (IST) onwards



Canoe TBR 200m Women Heats



Time: 7:30 am (IST)



Canoe TBR 200m Women Final



Time: 12:30 pm (IST) onwards



Canoe TBR 200m Men Final



Time: 12:40pm IST



Event: GOLF



Women's Individual Round 3: Diksha Dagar, Ridhima Dilawari, Sifat Sagoo.

Women's Team Event Round 3



Men's Individual Round 3: Aadil Bedi, Mohan Hari Singh, Rayhan Thomas John, Naveed Kshitij Kaul



Event: HANDBALL



Women's Classification 9-10 Place Match: India vs Malaysia



Time: 12:30 PM (IST) onwards



Event: HOCKEY



Women's Tournament: India vs South Korea



Time: 6:30 pm



Event: SEPAKTAKRAW



Men's Regu Group B: India vs South Korea



Time: 12:30 pm (IST) onwards



Event: SHOOTING



Women's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Rashmi Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon



Time: 6:30 am (IST)



Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Vir Singh Angad Bajwa, Sheeraz Sheikh



Time: 7 am (IST) onwards

Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification Stage 2: Shivam Shukla, Anish Bhanwal



Time: 7:30 am (IST) onwards



Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Final:



Time: 1:30 pm (IST) onwards



Event: SPORT CLIMBING



Men's combined Lead Qualification: Maibam Chingkheinganba, Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath



Time: 7:45 am (IST)



Women's combined Lead Qualification: Shreya Sanjay Nankar



Time: 7:45 am (IST) onwards



Event: SQUASH



Women's Singles Semifinal: Dipika Pallikal Karthik vs Nicol David (Malaysia)



Time: 1:30pm (IST) onwards



Women's Singles Semifinal: Joshana Chinappa vs Sivasangari Subramaniam (Malaysia)



Time: 2:30 pm (IST)



Men's Singles Semifinal: Saurav Ghosal vs Au Chun Ming (Hong Kong China)



Time: 3:30pm IST



Event: VOLLEYBALL



Men's Tournament Preliminary Round: India vs Maldives



Time: 8:30 am (IST) onwards



Women's Tournament Preliminary Round: India vs Chinese Taipei



Time: 5:30 pm (IST) onwards



Event: WEIGHTLIFTING



Men's 94 Kg: Vikas Thakur



Time: 12:30 pm (IST) onwards



Event: SAILING



49er Men Race 3: Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa



Time: 10:30 am (IST) onwards



49er FX Women Race 3: Gautham Varsha, Shervegar Sweta



Time: 10:35 am (IST) onwards



Laser Radial Race 3: Nethra Kumanan



Time: 10:35 am (IST)



Open Laser 4.7 Race 3: Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar



Time: 10:40 am (IST)



