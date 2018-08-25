Asian Games 2018: India's Day 7 schedule, streaming details at Jakarta

-
On the Day 7 of Asian Games 2018, From Badminton to Athletics Indian contingent has a packed schedule. After Day 6 India moved up to 8th position on medals tally with six Gold, five Silver and 14 Bronze. Indian contingent will fight it out in Men's Shot Put event, Badminton, Shooting, Tennis, Boxing and Archery. India will hope for medals from Tajinender Singh Toor, Anish Bhanwal and Vikash Thakur. In the Women's 400m race, Hima Das will look improve India's medal tally while women's hockey team will lock horns with South Korea.
Here's Asian Games 2018 Day 7 full schedule:
Event: ATHLETICS
Men's High Jump Qualification: B Chethan
Time: 9 am (IST) onwards
Men's 400m Qualification: Mohummad Anas Yahiya, Rajiv Arokia
Time: 9:40 am (IST)
Women's Hammer Throw Final: Sarita Singh
Time: 5:10pm (IST) onwards
Men's Long Jump Qualification: M Sreeshankar
Time: 5:15 pm (IST)
Women's 100m Qualification: Dutee Chand
Time: 6 pm (IST)
Men's Shot Put Final: Tajinderpal Singh Toor
Time: 6:30 pm (IST) onwards
Women's 10,000m Final: Suriya Longanathan, Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav
Time: 6:30pm IST
Women's 400m Qualification: Hima Das, Nirmala Sheoran
Time: 7:05pm IST
Men's 400m Semifinal:
Time: 7:15pm IST
Event: ARCHERY
Time: 8 am (IST) onwards
Recurve Women's Team 1/8 Eliminations: India vs Mongolia
Recurve Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations: India vs Vietnam
Event: BADMINTON
Time: 11:30 am (IST) onwards
Women's Doubles Quarterfinals: Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy vs Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (China)
Women's Singles Round of 16: Saina Nehwal vs Fitriani (Indonesia).
Women's Singles Round of 16: P V Sindhu vs Tunjung Gregoria Mariska (Indonesia).
Men's Doubles Round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Chol Solgyu/Kang Minhyuk (South Korea).
Men's Doubles Round of 16: Manu Attri/B Sumeeth Reddy vs Li Junhui/Liu Yuchen (China)
Event: BOXING
Women's Lightweight (60kg) Round of 32:
Time: 2:15 pm (IST)
Pavitra (India) vs Rukhsana Perveen (Pakistan)
Event: BOWLING
Men's Team of Six 1st Block:
Time: 7:30 am (IST) onwards
Men's Team of Six 2nd Block (Final): 1:30 pm (IST)
Event: CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT
Canoe TBR 200m Men Heats
Time: 7:30 am (IST) onwards
Canoe TBR 200m Women Heats
Time: 7:30 am (IST)
Canoe TBR 200m Women Final
Time: 12:30 pm (IST) onwards
Canoe TBR 200m Men Final
Time: 12:40pm IST
Event: GOLF
Women's Individual Round 3: Diksha Dagar, Ridhima Dilawari, Sifat Sagoo.
Women's Team Event Round 3
Men's Individual Round 3: Aadil Bedi, Mohan Hari Singh, Rayhan Thomas John, Naveed Kshitij Kaul
Event: HANDBALL
Women's Classification 9-10 Place Match: India vs Malaysia
Time: 12:30 PM (IST) onwards
Event: HOCKEY
Women's Tournament: India vs South Korea
Time: 6:30 pm
Event: SEPAKTAKRAW
Men's Regu Group B: India vs South Korea
Time: 12:30 pm (IST) onwards
Event: SHOOTING
Women's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Rashmi Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon
Time: 6:30 am (IST)
Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Vir Singh Angad Bajwa, Sheeraz Sheikh
Time: 7 am (IST) onwards
Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification Stage 2: Shivam Shukla, Anish Bhanwal
Time: 7:30 am (IST) onwards
Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Final:
Time: 1:30 pm (IST) onwards
Event: SPORT CLIMBING
Men's combined Lead Qualification: Maibam Chingkheinganba, Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath
Time: 7:45 am (IST)
Women's combined Lead Qualification: Shreya Sanjay Nankar
Time: 7:45 am (IST) onwards
Event: SQUASH
Women's Singles Semifinal: Dipika Pallikal Karthik vs Nicol David (Malaysia)
Time: 1:30pm (IST) onwards
Women's Singles Semifinal: Joshana Chinappa vs Sivasangari Subramaniam (Malaysia)
Time: 2:30 pm (IST)
Men's Singles Semifinal: Saurav Ghosal vs Au Chun Ming (Hong Kong China)
Time: 3:30pm IST
Event: VOLLEYBALL
Men's Tournament Preliminary Round: India vs Maldives
Time: 8:30 am (IST) onwards
Women's Tournament Preliminary Round: India vs Chinese Taipei
Time: 5:30 pm (IST) onwards
Event: WEIGHTLIFTING
Men's 94 Kg: Vikas Thakur
Time: 12:30 pm (IST) onwards
Event: SAILING
49er Men Race 3: Varun Ashok Thakkar, Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa
Time: 10:30 am (IST) onwards
49er FX Women Race 3: Gautham Varsha, Shervegar Sweta
Time: 10:35 am (IST) onwards
Laser Radial Race 3: Nethra Kumanan
Time: 10:35 am (IST)
Open Laser 4.7 Race 3: Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar
Time: 10:40 am (IST)
Asiad 2018 Day 7 live streaming details