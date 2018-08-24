I want to open India's Olympic gold account in wrestling: Bajrang Punia

Bajrang Punia struck gold on the very first day of the 2018 in Jakarta. He overpowered Japan's Daichi Takatani 11-8 in the final of men's Freestyle 65 kg category to open India's gold medal tally in 18th He wants to do something similar. At a grander stage. To be precise, in Japan's Tokyo, in year 2020; the tournament -- the Olympics. has a personal connection with the tournament too. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, his mentor and coach Yogeshwar Dutt could manage a bronze medal. wants to right the wrong. He wants to realise his guru's dream.

In a telephonic interview with Business Standard, the ace Indian wrestler talked about his victory in the 2018 and about his next big challenge -- the Tokyo Olympics. Edited excerpts:

Q: We talked to your village head (sarpanch) Dinesh Singh. He is very happy that you won a gold for India. What is your message for your village?

Bajrang: Villagers support me whenever I participate in any event. I wish I keep getting their blessings so that I can keep performing for India and bring glory to the nation and the village.

Q: Your Whatsapp display picture (DP) is of Tokyo 2020. Any special reason behind it?

Bajrang: I put this picture of Tokyo 2020 Olympics (as my DP) a year-and-half ago. I did this to keep myself motivated and win an gold in as that figure is still stuck at zero. The way the country and the media is supporting me, I am sure I will bring Gold in Tokyo Olympics.

Q: What is Yogeshwar Dutt's role in your career?

Bajrang: Yogi bhai has played a crucial role in my career. He wants me to win an Gold as he failed to do so in Rio Olympics. Today, I am a wrestler because of Yogeshwar bhai. I want to realise his dream of winning Gold in Olympics and I am working on that.

Question: According to various media reports, Yogeshwar Dutt left wrestling because he saw a lot of potential in you.

Bajrang: He has taken a break from wrestling after Rio Olympics. He hasn't retired. Currently, he is not fit to wrestle. When he will be fit, he will try in 70-kg category. He asked me to wrestle in 65-kg category.

How govt jobs help athletes to excel in their sporting career?

Bajrang: Financial assistance is very necessary. Government jobs give us the required financial assistance and even family members think that their athlete child doesn't need any assistance. Wrestlers need a lot of nutrition and without money, a wrestler cannot hope to survive.

Is there any pressure from the govt authorities for jobs?

Bajrang: No, there is no pressure for jobs. Till we are wrestling, there would be no pressure.

Has any advertisement sponsorship come your way after winning the gold medal in Asian games 2018?

Bajrang: Nothing till now.

In the final, you won the match using the ankle hold (Irani) technique. Who taught you that technique?

Bajrang: My coaches taught me. I mostly use Irani style. It is my favourite as I won quite a few matches using this technique. I keep learning from everyone, be it the coach or a wrestler. If a wrestler uses some different technique which I don't know, I try to learn that technique as well.

How do you plan to prepare for 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

Bajrang: That decision will be taken by the coaches.

How did fighting with foreign wrestlers help you prepare for international tournaments and what is the difference between Indian and foreign wrestlers?

Bajrang: We have different foreign partners who help a lot. We get the opportunity to train with medal winners and world champions and it helps us enhance our performance. The only thing we miss is fellow countrymen and the atmosphere.

What is the role of the climate in Wrestling?

Bajrang: When we go outside India, we get good climate. In winters, we perspire less and hence we get less exhausted.

Whom you want to give credit for Asian Games 2018 success?

Bajrang: I will like to give credit to Yogi bhai (Yogeshwar Dutt), my coach Ramfal Mann ji, Wrestling Federation, my sponsor Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ). Wrestling federation provide us all kind of support