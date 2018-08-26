JUST IN
Asian Games 2018: As father fights cancer, Tajinder wins gold in Shot Put
Asian Games 2018: India's Day 8 schedule, streaming details at Jakarta

Indian contingent will fight it out in Hockey, Badminton, Shooting, Tennis, Boxing and Archery

BS Web Team 

Manika Batra at Asian Games 2018
Manika Batra. File Photo: Reuters

On the Day 8 of Asian Games 2018, From Hockey to Table Tennis Team India have a packed schedule. After Day 7 India remained 8th position on medals tally with seven Gold, five Silver and 17 Bronze. Indian contingent will fight it out in Hockey, Badminton, Shooting, Tennis, Boxing and Archery. India will hope for medals from Hima Das while Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu would be expected from to win their respected Badminton quarterfinals. In the Hockey, India's men team will lock horns with Republic of Korea which would provide a gem of a game at Jakarta and Palembang.
 


Here's Asian Games 2018 Day 8 full schedule:

Event: ATHLETICS

Women's 400m Hurdles: Juana Murmu

Time: 9:00 AM (IST) onwards

Men's 400m Hurdles: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Dharun Ayyasamy 

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Women's 100m Semifinal: Dutee Chand

Time: 5:00 PM (IST) onwards

Men's Long Jump Final: Sreeshankar

Time: 5:10 PM (IST) onwards

Women's 400m Final: Hima Das, Nirmala Sheoran 

Time: 5:30 PM (IST) onwards

Men's 10,000m Final: Lakshmanan Govindan

Time: 5:50 PM (IST) onwards

Event: ARCHERY

Compound Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations: India vs Qatar

Time: 9:20 AM (IST) onwards

Compound Women's Team Quarterfinals: India vs TBD

Time: 12:10 PM IST

Event: BADMINTON:

Time: 11.30 AM (IST) onwards

Women's Singles (Quarterfinal): Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand)

Women's Singles (Quarterfinal): PV Sindhu vs Jindapol Nitchaon (Thailand)

Event: BOXING Round of 16

Men's Light (60kg): Shiva Thapa vs Jun Shan (China)

Time: 5:45 PM (IST) onwards

Men's Welterweight (69kg): Manoj Kumar vs Abdurakhman Abdurakhmanov (Kyrgyzstan)

Time: 2:15 PM (IST) onwards

Women's Fly (51kg): Sarjubala Devi vs Madina Ghaforova (Tajikistan)

Time: 3:00 PM (IST) onwards

Event: BRIDGE

Time: 8:00 AM (IST) onwards

Event: CANOE/KAYAK

Sprint 500m Women (Heats): India

Time: 8:30 AM (IST) onwards

Sprint 500m Men (Heats): India

Time: 8:50 AM (IST) onwards

Event: GOLF

Men's Individual and Team Round 4

Time:  4:30 AM (IST) onwards

Women's Individual and Team Round 4

Time: 4:30 AM (IST) onwards

Event: HANDBALL

Men's Main Round Group 3 Round 7 Match: India vs Chinese Taipei

Time: 9:30 AM (IST) onwards

Event: HOCKEY

Men's Pool A: India vs Korea

Time: 4:30 PM (IST) onwards

Event: SEPAKTAKRAW

Men's Regu Preliminary Group B match: India vs Malaysia

Time: 8:30 AM (IST) onwards

Men's Regu Preliminary Group B match: India vs China

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Event: SHOOTING

Skeet Women (Qualification): Rashmi Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon

Time: 6:30 AM (IST) onwards

Skeet Men (Qualification): Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Sheeraz Sheikh

Time: 7:30 AM (IST) onwards

Event: TABLE TENNIS

Women's Team Preliminary Round (Group A): India vs Qatar

Time: 8:30 AM (IST) onwards

Women's Team Preliminary Round (Group A): India vs China

Time: 12:30 PM (IST) onwards

Women's Team Preliminary Round (Group A): India vs Iran

Time: 4:30 PM (IST) onwards

Men's Team Preliminary Round (Group D): India vs UAE

Time: 2:30 PM (IST) onwards

Men's Team Preliminary Round (Group D): India vs Chinese Taipei

Time: 6:30 PM (IST) onwards

Event: VOLLEYBALL

Men's Group match: India vs Japan

Time: 11:00 AM (IST) onwards
 

Asiad 2018 Day 8 live streaming details

The 2018 Asian Games will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 HD and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi Commentary. Asian Games will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv app and Sony Liv portal. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream opening ceremony on Tatasky mobile app.
First Published: Sun, August 26 2018. 06:00 IST

