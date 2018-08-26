Asian Games 2018: India's Day 8 schedule, streaming details at Jakarta

-
On the Day 8 of Asian Games 2018, From Hockey to Table Tennis Team India have a packed schedule. After Day 7 India remained 8th position on medals tally with seven Gold, five Silver and 17 Bronze. Indian contingent will fight it out in Hockey, Badminton, Shooting, Tennis, Boxing and Archery. India will hope for medals from Hima Das while Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu would be expected from to win their respected Badminton quarterfinals. In the Hockey, India's men team will lock horns with Republic of Korea which would provide a gem of a game at Jakarta and Palembang.
Here's Asian Games 2018 Day 8 full schedule:
Event: ATHLETICS
Women's 400m Hurdles: Juana Murmu
Time: 9:00 AM (IST) onwards
Men's 400m Hurdles: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Dharun Ayyasamy
Time: 9:30 AM IST
Women's 100m Semifinal: Dutee Chand
Time: 5:00 PM (IST) onwards
Men's Long Jump Final: Sreeshankar
Time: 5:10 PM (IST) onwards
Women's 400m Final: Hima Das, Nirmala Sheoran
Time: 5:30 PM (IST) onwards
Men's 10,000m Final: Lakshmanan Govindan
Time: 5:50 PM (IST) onwards
Event: ARCHERY
Compound Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations: India vs Qatar
Time: 9:20 AM (IST) onwards
Compound Women's Team Quarterfinals: India vs TBD
Time: 12:10 PM IST
Event: BADMINTON:
Time: 11.30 AM (IST) onwards
Women's Singles (Quarterfinal): Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand)
Women's Singles (Quarterfinal): PV Sindhu vs Jindapol Nitchaon (Thailand)
Event: BOXING Round of 16
Men's Light (60kg): Shiva Thapa vs Jun Shan (China)
Time: 5:45 PM (IST) onwards
Men's Welterweight (69kg): Manoj Kumar vs Abdurakhman Abdurakhmanov (Kyrgyzstan)
Time: 2:15 PM (IST) onwards
Women's Fly (51kg): Sarjubala Devi vs Madina Ghaforova (Tajikistan)
Time: 3:00 PM (IST) onwards
Event: BRIDGE
Time: 8:00 AM (IST) onwards
Event: CANOE/KAYAK
Sprint 500m Women (Heats): India
Time: 8:30 AM (IST) onwards
Sprint 500m Men (Heats): India
Time: 8:50 AM (IST) onwards
Event: GOLF
Men's Individual and Team Round 4
Time: 4:30 AM (IST) onwards
Women's Individual and Team Round 4
Time: 4:30 AM (IST) onwards
Event: HANDBALL
Men's Main Round Group 3 Round 7 Match: India vs Chinese Taipei
Time: 9:30 AM (IST) onwards
Event: HOCKEY
Men's Pool A: India vs Korea
Time: 4:30 PM (IST) onwards
Event: SEPAKTAKRAW
Men's Regu Preliminary Group B match: India vs Malaysia
Time: 8:30 AM (IST) onwards
Men's Regu Preliminary Group B match: India vs China
Time: 2:30 PM IST
Event: SHOOTING
Skeet Women (Qualification): Rashmi Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon
Time: 6:30 AM (IST) onwards
Skeet Men (Qualification): Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Sheeraz Sheikh
Time: 7:30 AM (IST) onwards
Event: TABLE TENNIS
Women's Team Preliminary Round (Group A): India vs Qatar
Time: 8:30 AM (IST) onwards
Women's Team Preliminary Round (Group A): India vs China
Time: 12:30 PM (IST) onwards
Women's Team Preliminary Round (Group A): India vs Iran
Time: 4:30 PM (IST) onwards
Men's Team Preliminary Round (Group D): India vs UAE
Time: 2:30 PM (IST) onwards
Men's Team Preliminary Round (Group D): India vs Chinese Taipei
Time: 6:30 PM (IST) onwards
Event: VOLLEYBALL
Men's Group match: India vs Japan
Time: 11:00 AM (IST) onwards
