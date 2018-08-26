Asian Games 2018: India's Day 8 schedule, streaming details at Jakarta

On the Day 8 of Asian Games 2018, From Hockey to Table Tennis Team India have a packed schedule. After Day 7 India remained 8th position on medals tally with seven Gold, five Silver and 17 Bronze. Indian contingent will fight it out in Hockey, Badminton, Shooting, Tennis, Boxing and Archery. India will hope for medals from Hima Das while Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu would be expected from to win their respected Badminton quarterfinals. In the Hockey, India's men team will lock horns with Republic of Korea which would provide a gem of a game at Jakarta and Palembang.





Here's Day 8 full schedule:



Event: ATHLETICS

Women's 400m Hurdles: Juana Murmu



Time: 9:00 AM (IST) onwards



Men's 400m Hurdles: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Dharun Ayyasamy



Time: 9:30 AM IST



Women's 100m Semifinal: Dutee Chand



Time: 5:00 PM (IST) onwards



Men's Long Jump Final: Sreeshankar



Time: 5:10 PM (IST) onwards



Women's 400m Final: Hima Das, Nirmala Sheoran



Time: 5:30 PM (IST) onwards



Men's 10,000m Final: Lakshmanan Govindan



Time: 5:50 PM (IST) onwards



Event: ARCHERY



Compound Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations: India vs Qatar



Time: 9:20 AM (IST) onwards



Compound Women's Team Quarterfinals: India vs TBD



Time: 12:10 PM IST



Event: BADMINTON:



Time: 11.30 AM (IST) onwards



Women's Singles (Quarterfinal): Saina Nehwal vs Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand)



Women's Singles (Quarterfinal): PV Sindhu vs Jindapol Nitchaon (Thailand)



Event: BOXING Round of 16



Men's Light (60kg): Shiva Thapa vs Jun Shan (China)



Time: 5:45 PM (IST) onwards



Men's Welterweight (69kg) : Manoj Kumar vs Abdurakhman Abdurakhmanov (Kyrgyzstan)



Time: 2:15 PM (IST) onwards



Women's Fly (51kg): Sarjubala Devi vs Madina Ghaforova (Tajikistan)



Time: 3:00 PM (IST) onwards



Event: BRIDGE



Time: 8:00 AM (IST) onwards



Event: CANOE/KAYAK



Sprint 500m Women (Heats): India



Time: 8:30 AM (IST) onwards



Sprint 500m Men (Heats): India



Time: 8:50 AM (IST) onwards



Event: GOLF



Men's Individual and Team Round 4



Time: 4:30 AM (IST) onwards



Women's Individual and Team Round 4



Time: 4:30 AM (IST) onwards



Event: HANDBALL



Men's Main Round Group 3 Round 7 Match: India vs Chinese Taipei



Time: 9:30 AM (IST) onwards



Event: HOCKEY



Men's Pool A: India vs Korea



Time: 4:30 PM (IST) onwards



Event: SEPAKTAKRAW



Men's Regu Preliminary Group B match: India vs Malaysia



Time: 8:30 AM (IST) onwards



Men's Regu Preliminary Group B match: India vs China



Time: 2:30 PM IST



Event: SHOOTING



Skeet Women (Qualification): Rashmi Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon



Time: 6:30 AM (IST) onwards



Skeet Men (Qualification): Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Sheeraz Sheikh



Time: 7:30 AM (IST) onwards



Event: TABLE TENNIS



Women's Team Preliminary Round (Group A): India vs Qatar



Time: 8:30 AM (IST) onwards



Women's Team Preliminary Round (Group A): India vs China



Time: 12:30 PM (IST) onwards



Women's Team Preliminary Round (Group A): India vs Iran



Time: 4:30 PM (IST) onwards



Men's Team Preliminary Round (Group D): India vs UAE



Time: 2:30 PM (IST) onwards



Men's Team Preliminary Round (Group D): India vs Chinese Taipei



Time: 6:30 PM (IST) onwards



Event: VOLLEYBALL



Men's Group match: India vs Japan



Time: 11:00 AM (IST) onwards



