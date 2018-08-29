Asian Games 2018 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Dutee Chand, Swapna to vie for gold

India won nine medals on Day 10: one gold, six silver, and two bronze. The day began with three Silver medals, two came from the compound team finals, where South Korea defeated India in both the men's and women's final. The other one was won by PV Sindhu who had to settle for silver after being beaten by brilliant Tai Tzu Ying in the match for gold. In table tennis, India won Bronze after losing their semi-final against South Korea. Later in the day, two more medals came in Kurash Women's competition: Balhara Pincky won the silver medal and Malaprabha Yallappa the bronze. India then managed another silver in the Mixed Relay after being beaten by Bahrain. On day 11, India will have the chance to increase their tally, especially in Athletics. Dutee Chand will be in the Women's 200m Final mix while Swapna Barman also stands a glorious chance to win a medal in Women's Heptathlon.
Represented by 804 athletes and officials, the Indian contingent will aim to better the showing at the previous Asiad in Incheon, South Korea, where they finished eighth with 11 gold, 10 silver and 36 bronze medals on Asian Games Medal Tally
. The best performance by India at the Asian Games
came at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China where they finished sixth with 14 gold, 17 silver and 34 bronze. This year, around 12,000 athletes from 45 countries will compete in 40 disciplines. The main thrust of the Indian challenge is expected to come from athletics, wrestling, boxing and shooting. It will be interesting to see how many medals Indians will bag in the 18th Asian Games
.