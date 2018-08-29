Asian Games 2018 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Dutee Chand, Swapna to vie for gold

India won nine medals on Day 10: one gold, six silver, and two bronze. The day began with three Silver medals, two came from the compound team finals, where South Korea defeated India in both the men's and women's final. The other one was won by PV Sindhu who had to settle for silver after being beaten by brilliant Tai Tzu Ying in the match for gold. In table tennis, India won Bronze after losing their semi-final against South Korea. Later in the day, two more medals came in Kurash Women's competition: Balhara Pincky won the silver medal and Malaprabha Yallappa the bronze. India then managed another silver in the Mixed Relay after being beaten by Bahrain. On day 11, India will have the chance to increase their tally, especially in Athletics. Dutee Chand will be in the Women's 200m Final mix while Swapna Barman also stands a glorious chance to win a medal in Women's Heptathlon.