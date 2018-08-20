Asian Games 2018: Meet the medal-winners who have made India proud

Vinesh wins Asiad gold in women's wrestling
Vinesh Phogat created history on Monday by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games 2018, brushing aside her rivals with remarkable ease in the 50kg category.
She was a medal-favourite in her category and was likely to face stiff competition from Japan's Yuki Irie, whom she outclassed 6-2 in the final. It is surely a ground-breaking achievement for the 23-year-old firebrand Haryana wrestler, who is connected to Dangal-famed Phogat family.
Lakshay claims silver in men's trap event
Young Indian shooter Lakshay claimed the silver medal in the men's trap event of the Asian Games.The 19-year-old Lakshay shot 39 out of 45 to finish second on the podium.
Taipei's Kunpi Yang won the gold medal while equalling the Games record with 48. Korea's Daemyeong Ahn bagged bronze after scoring 30 at the JSC Shooting Range in Jakarta.
Deepak Kumar bags silver in 10m Air Rifle
After a hard-fought final, Indian shooter Deepak Kumar bagged a silver medal in the 10m Air Rifle event. Deepak secured a score of 247.7 to finish at the second position behind China's Haoran Yang, who bagged the gold with an Asian Games record score of 249.1 at the JSC Shooting Range. Ravi Kumar, the other Indian in the fray, made a fourth-place finish with a score of 205.2.
Wrestler Bajrang Punia gets India its gold at the event
Wrestler Bajrang Punia bagged the first gold medal for India at the 18th Asian Games on Sunday, defeating Japanese Daichi Takatani 11-8 in Men's 65kg freestyle event.
The 24-year-old played aggressively throughout the game and never allowed his opponent to take a lead. He dedicated his medal to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away at 93 last week.
Shooters Apurvi, Ravi open India's account
The Indian pair of Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar made the country proud on Sunday as they bagged the bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event.
The Indian duo scored 429.9 points to hand India their first medal of the prestigious quadrennial event. Starting with the second position with 10 initial shots, Chandela and Kumar maintained their spot with a score of 308.5 points.